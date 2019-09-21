Austin High had an electric home crowd crammed into House Park Friday, eager for another upset over longtime nemesis Westlake.

But the Chaps had, well, everything else while quickly pulling the plug in a 63-8 win in a District 25-6A contest over their oldest rival.

“This rivalry means a lot to our kids, and we were ready to play,” Coach Todd Dodge said. “I always tell the kids to respect your opponent and have a good week of practice, and we had a tremendous week of practice.”

That practice made for a nearly perfect start. Westlake (4-0, 2-0 District 25-6A) raced to a 35-0 lead by the end of the first quarter by making plays in all three phases of the game. Defensively, Westlake sacked Austin High quarterback Charles Wright four times in the quarter and didn’t allow the Maroons to reach midfield. The Chaps’ offense matched that production by scoring touchdowns on all five drives in the period, including a pair of one-play drives — a 17-yard touchdown run by starting quarterback Kirkland Michaux and a 29-yard touchdown reception by Mason Mangum from Michaux.

Even Westlake’s special teams got into the early action with Lucas Mireur blocking a punt on Austin High’s first possession and Mangum returning several punts deep into Maroon territory.

By halftime, Westlake led 49-0.

“It started with our defense, which allowed us to have outstanding field position,” Dodge said. “We were able to put the clamps on them early and get some sacks.”

Austin High coach Mike Rosenthal, a former NFL offensive lineman, was especially complimentary of the Chaps’ defensive front led by Bobby Duncum, Austin McClendon and Hayden Bray.

“They’re going to go deep in the playoffs,” Rosenthal said. “They’re really sound and really, really physical.

“I’ve told them (Westlake’s defensive coaches) they need to go on the clinic circuit. What they do technically is phenomenal. What do they do with their leverage, the way they play with their hands, they’re gap sound … all that allows them to do different things at the linebacker and secondary level because they can stop the run with four guys.”

Austin High (2-2, 1-1) entered the contest averaging 477 yards and 42.6 points a game behind Wright, a next-level athlete who already fields offers from Iowa State and several other FBS schools. But Wright managed just 86 yards passing against a Westlake team that has allowed 22 points all season. Overall, the Maroons had 146 yards of offense compared to 641 for Westlake.

While the margin of defeat disappointed Rosenthal, it didn’t stop the party in the stands for a fanbase still enjoying their wins over Westlake more than a decade ago. Since their last playoff win in 1957, the high point for the Maroons’ program came with back-to-back wins over Westlake in 2006 and 2007. Football fans in West Austin still fondly recall those triumphs over their tormentors across Lady Bird Lake, and a few folks on the home side still wore T-shirts that bore the front sports page in the American-Statesman from the following day, which proclaimed “Austin High and Mighty” with the game’s final score: Austin High 31, Westlake 24.

But Westlake, ranked No. 1 in the Statesman’s Class 6A poll and No. 6 in the state, has won the past 10 games against the Maroons and leads the overall series 25-2. Dodge, in his sixth season at Westlake, has the Chaps winning at a rate not seen since the 1990s and early 2000s, when Ron Schroeder led the program to double-digit wins in 13 consecutive seasons. The Chaps have gone 56-8 since the start of the 2015 season, and Westlake has reached at least a regional championship in each of those seasons.

That doesn't bode well for the Maroons' upset hopes in the near future, although that didn't slow the party in the stands.

“They have some crazy fans in their student section,” said Mangum, who had six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown. “It’s a lot of fun when you’re near them. I can’t hear exactly what they’re saying, but I hear my name and number. It’s fun, and it gives you a little extra juice.”

Mangum became Westlake’s career record holder for total receiving yards during the game, breaking a mark held by 2016 Westlake graduate Reed Klubnick. Setting a new mark at Westlake is especially meaningful for Mangum, whose father, Mark, and older brother, Max, both starred for the Chaps.

“It means a lot to me,” Mason Mangum said. “There’s a lot of pride in this community, and I grew up watching Westlake football. It really means a lot to me. It’s been a big part of my life, so it’s a very big deal to me.”