GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers fell to 0-4 on the season after a 45-7 home setback to No. 8 Sunnyvale on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers’ only score in the contest came late in the first quarter when quarterback Austin Worthen connected with J.W. Roper with a 16-yard score to tie the game at 7-7.

Worthen threw for 139 yards and rushed for 70 to lead the Tigers, while Britt Blanchette added three catches for 64 yards. Senior linebacker Ricky Douglas led the Tigers with 19 tackles, and Jose Zavala and Preston Roberson added 13 tackles each.

Glen Rose travels to No. 6 and unbeaten Decatur next week for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Eagles, who beat Graham 56-42 on Friday night.