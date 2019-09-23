A dominating performance by rough stock competitors helped Tarleton State University’s men’s rodeo team accumulate a staggering 500 points and a first-place finish in the Eastern New Mexico University Rodeo, the first of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association season.

Tarleton saddle bronc riders captured three of the top four slots in the event at Portales. Brody Cress posted a two-ride 166 for top honors, teammate Jake Barnes was third with 150 points and Lucas Macza took fourth with a 146.

Freshman Payton Lackey took third in bareback riding with his two-head 147 and Bodee Lammers’ 129 was good for seventh.

Steer wrestlers Kyler Dick, Walt Arnold and Jack Mitchell led Tarleton timed-event specialists. Dick threw two steers in 9.2 seconds, for a second-place finish; Arnold’s 9.7 on two head gave him third; and Mitchell managed a 14.8 for seventh place when the dust settled.

Additionally, Brett Stuart finished third in tie-down roping, posting a 19.3 clocking on two calves; and team ropers Ruby Magnus and Blake Vickers combined to finish ninth in the average.

The Tarleton women’s team, which finished eighth in the season opener, was led by all-around winner Timber Allenbrand. She flashed a two-run 35.57 in barrel racing and was eighth in goat tying.

Freshman teammate Caroline Kelly came in fifth in the barrel racing final standings after finishing the cloverleaf pattern twice in 36.12 seconds. Taylor Schmidt was runner-up in breakaway roping, taking two calves in a scant 5.4 seconds, followed by teammate Simone Park with a third-place 5.9 seconds.

Hadley Butler tied two goats in 17.7 seconds for fourth, and Rickie Engesser wound up 10th in the event.