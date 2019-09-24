Glen Rose High School picked up wins from Carson Osborne and Luca Mauri in two boys singles matches Monday but lost by a 17-2 count overall in their District 7-4A match at Brock.

Both Osborne and Mauri won in straight sets, at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

The GRHS squad will be home for their next match, Monday, Sept. 30 against Mineral Wells in the final district matchup of

GIRLS

Singles — Hazel Hawkins lost 6-3, 6-0; Abby Green lost 6-4, 2-6 (lost in tie-breaker); Shelby Simpson lost 6-0, 6-0; Abby Payne lost 6-2, 6-2; Sarah Bope lost 8-0; Laney Whitefield lost 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Green-Hawkins lost 6-0, 6-3; Simpson-Payne lost 6-3, 6-3; Bope-Whitefield lost 6-1, 6-1.

BOYS

Singles — Cash Bryan lost 6-3, 6-4; Charlie Simons lost 6-3, 6-4; Carson Osborne won 6-2, 6-1; Luca Mauri won 6-2, 6-0; Parker Simmons won 8-0; Winston Lagergren lost 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Bryan-Mauri lost 6-4, 6-4; Simons-Osborne lost 6-1, 6-2; Lagergren-Tanner Boucher lost 6-0, 6-0.

MIXED DOUBLES

Simmons-Liz Gutierrez lost 6-0, 6-0.