GLEN ROSE — A three-match losing streak isn’t the ideal way to open district play, but beginning Friday at Brownwood, the record is now 0-0 for the three-time undefeated defending champion Lady Tigers.

“We are ready,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “They seem excited, prepared and ready to get going.”

The match with the Lady Lions is set for 4:30 p.m.

Like Glen Rose, which lost five all-state players from last year’s team, Brownwood (13-11) has experienced some change as well.

“They do have a new coach, lost a big player, but was young last year so have a lot of returners,” Langford said. “They have a good middle, good outside and a solid right side. We play them there and they will be ready for us. We know them and their tendencies, strengths and weaknesses. We just have to transfer everything into the game and do our jobs.”

Senior S/OH Taylor Fellers leads the Lady Tigers in kills (206), service aces (36) and assists (330), while freshman OH Mattie Young and junior MB Alexis Mims have 135 and 132 kills, respectively. Mims also has a team-best 41 blocks.

Junior setter Emma Lozier is second in assists (270) and services aces (35), while Cam Hinton leads the team with 450 digs.

The Lady Tigers will play at Stephenville on Tuesday before returning home Oct. 4 to play North Central Texas Academy.

LOOKING BACK

The Lady Tigers (14-15) fell below .500 with their three-set loss at Gatesville on Tuesday night. Fellers led the Lady Tigers with 10 kills, while Young had three.

On Friday at Bridgeport, despite a triple-double from Fellers (12 kills, 21 assists, 11 digs) from Fellers, the Lady Tigers dropped a 3-1 decision.

In all, the Lady Tigers have dropped six of their last seven matches with their last win coming Sept. 13 with a 3-0 victory over Trinity Valley School.