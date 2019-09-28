Hendrickson rolled up 329 yards of first half offense and took a 31-0 lead at the intermission to delight a homecoming crowd as the Hawks sailed past visiting Leander 44-0 in District 13-6A action.

The Hawks posted 512 total yards of offense while limiting Leander to 194 total yards and just eight first downs while collecting an interception.

Hendrickson (2-3, 1-2) held Leander (0-5, 0-3) without a first down until midway through the second quarter. The Hawks used a solid ground game with a multi-receiver, two quarterback passing game for the victory.

Isaiah Moore and Xavier Lucio split time at quarterback with Moore running for one score and Lucio passing for a score then running for a 71-yard touchdown in the second half, but it was the Hawks offensive line that controlled the night.

Hendrickson passed for 228 yards and one touchdown and added 109 yards and three more scores on the ground. Kicker Brandon Buchanan added four extra points and a field goal as the Hawks revived their playoff aspirations with a dominating victory at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

Leander took the opening kickoff and turned the ball over on downs with Hendrickson staffing a four-play, 38-yard drive capped by a Moore five-yard run. Following a Leander three and out, Jaden Williams capped a five play Hawks drive with a 22-yard scoring run. Buchanan added a field goal for a 17-0 Hawk first quarter lead.

Hendrickson added a pair of second quarter scores on a one-yard Jasiya Demps ruin and a 23-yard scoring pass from Lucio to Williams to give the Hawks a 31-0 halftime advantage.

The Hawks added two touchdowns in the third quarter as Demps scored his second touchdown on a three-yard run and Lucio raced 71 yards for a touchdown that gave Hendrickson a 44-0 lead after three quarters.