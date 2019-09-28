The struggles continued for Randall on Friday night in the final game before district play starts at Happy State Bank Field at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

Randall fell behind Frenship early and never got on track offensively, falling 35-10. It was the fourth straight loss for the Raiders after winning their season opener. They have an open week next week before starting District 3-5A Division II play.

Frenship never trailed in showing off its offensive firepower. The Tigers led 14-3 at halftime and were in control the whole way.

Randall (1-4) turned in a respectable defensive effort, but was just on the field too long. Brandon Ellison had the lone touchdown for the Raiders on a touchdown pass from Jared Gallegos in the fourth quarter and finished with seven catches for 96 yards.

The biggest problem for the Raiders offensively was rushing for only 68 yards.

Frenship's Drew Hocutt had 10 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. William Bayouth ran for 134 yard and two touchdowns on 22 carries as the Tigers improved to 4-1.

Frenship;7;7;7;14;—;35

Randall;0;3;0;7;—;10

Frenship Randall

First downs 15 6

Rushing 132 68

Passing 229 114

Total yards 361 182

C-A-I 22-32-2 10-24-0

Punts-Avg. NA

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-60 8-80