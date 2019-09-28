DECATUR — The Glen Rose Tigers whittled a 28-point first-half deficit down to 14 points early in the fourth quarter Friday night at sixth-ranked Decatur, but that was as close as they would get in suffering a 42-28 football loss to the Eagles.

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen connected on touchdown passes of 11 and 10 yards to Ricky Douglas in the second half with the latter cutting the Decatur lead to 35-21 with 10 minutes left in the game.

The Tigers had a chance to cut into the Decatur lead again after the defense got the ball back on downs, but the Eagles responded with an interception.

After holding the Eagles on downs for the second time in a row, the Tiger offense couldn't capitalize and was forced to punt.

Both teams added late touchdowns to account for the 42-28 final.

In addition to his two TD passes, Worthen also had a 7-yard TD run in the first half.

The Tigers (0-5) will close out non-district play at home on Friday when they host Gatesville (0-5) for homecoming. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.