DIG, SET, SPIKE

Quite a week at Liberty Hill as the Panthers defeated top ranked and former two-time state champion Crawford 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 as junior phenom Kindsee Escamilla slammed 11 kills and Emma Becker had 19 assists and three blocks in the win. Panthers head coach Gretchen Peterson notched her 400th coaching victory as Liberty Hill opened district with a sweep of Burnet 25-19, 25-14, 25-14.

Wimberley swept Llano 25-15, 25-9, 25-13 as Payton Knight had nine kills and Annalyse Detmer had 17 assists. Head coach Stephanie Barthels substituted freely throughout the match.

Ann Richards School for Young Women is having a banner year despite playing with Class 4A enrollment numbers. Despite the challenge, Ann Richards has managed to post an 18-2 record against Class 5A opponents. The Stars are 20-11 and 4-5 in 25-6A after sweeping Anderson on Friday night 25-18, 25-22, 25-13. Outside hitter Emme Veselka had 12 kills and setter Kaitlyn Ruiz recorded 26 assists while spreading the ball around and engaging all her hitters. Outside hitter Tiffiney Booe had several key kills to separate the Stars in all three sets and played well.

Austin Waldorf beat San Antonio Lutheran 25-8, 22-25, 26-24, 23-13 to improve to 18-13 and 1-0 in district. The school always has a tough nondistrict schedule. Twelve of the Roadrunners 13 losses are against larger schools.

Hays, which entered the week unbeaten in district play, lost to Westlake in four sets Tuesday then lost to Bowie in straight sets Friday night, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18. Lake Travis and Westlake are tied atop 25-6A after the Chaps swept Lehman 25-7, 25-8, 25-12 on Friday and Lake Travis swept Austin High 25-16, 25-12, 25-10. Bowie moves into a tie for third place with Hays at 7-2.

Westwood capped a rousing first half in District 13-6A as the Warriors traveled to Round Rock and swept the Dragons in the Dragon Lair 25-16, 25-20, 26-24. Audrey Quesnel had 12 kills and four blocks and Kenzie Beckham had 26 assists. Maddie Gillespie had 15 digs and four aces for the Warriors, who improved to 28-12, 8-0 and are the only Class 6A team ranked in the state TGCA polls. Yasmine Kadich had nine kills for Round Rock and Grace Adams had 22 assists.

Vandegrift remained a match back of the Warriors as the Vipers handed Vista Ridge their second district loss 25-16, 25-18, 25-22. Delaney Dilfer posted 41 assists for the Vipers who used strong ball control and a fast attack to keep the Rangers out of their normal offense. Emma Gruben had eight kills for Vista Ridge while Audrey Green led Vandegrift with 16 kills. Leander moved into a tie for fourth place with Round Rock and McNeil by beating Hendrickson in a five-set match. Leander won 19-25, 21-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-9 as Julianne McGinnis slammed 19 kills and Callie Carrejo had what is believed to be a Central Texas 2019 single match high 58 digs.

Second ranked Class 5A Rouse went to four sets to beat Cedar Park 26-28, 29-27, 25-22, 25-18 as Grayson Schirpik had 18 kills and Kara Erfurth notched 43 assists. Jaelyn Grimm led the resurgent Timberwolves with 13 kills. Cedar Park, Pflugerville and Connally are vying for second place in District 17-5A behind Rouse. Weiss notched a hard-earned win as K.K. Walker had nine kills and 15 digs to lead the Wolfpack past Marble Falls 25-18, 25-13, 25-14. Connally swept Glenn 27-25, 25-13, 25-14 as Michera Moffett had 11 kills and Savannah Townsend finished with 32 digs.

East View and Georgetown are both 4-0 in District 18-5A after the Patriots swept defending district champion Hutto 25-14, 25-20, 25-10 and Georgetown swept Manor 25-9, 25-5, 25-7.

State ranked Dripping Springs is on cruise control for the district title but the Tigers host second place McCallum on Tuesday. McCallum swept Travis 25-10, 25-9, 25-12 to improve to 5-0 in district as Preslie Boswell had 15 kills while Dripping Springs improved to 39-10, 5-0 when they swept LBJ on Tuesday and had a bye Friday night.

Round Rock Christian improved to 31-5 by sweeping Waco Live Oak 25-11, 25-9, 25-11 and Marble Falls Faith Academy 25-7, 25-15, 25-12. For the week, Kelli Northrup had 22 kills, Juliana Rodriguez had 18 kills, Emma Owens had 15 kills, Breanna Pelbath had nine kills and Lydia Headley had 30 digs with eight aces.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Michera Moffett, 5-10, junior outside hitter, Connally. Moffett led the Cougars to a pair of victories last week. Moffett had 16 kills as the Cougars swept Taylor 25-13, 25-9, 25-14 then came up huge in a Friday night district win over Glenn 27-25, 25-14, 25-16 with 11 more kills and overall strong defense at the net. Moffett has led the Cougars to a 22-13 overall record and second place in 17-5A with a 3-1 mark.

MATCHES TO WATCH

Tuesday

Blanco at Johnson City, 6:30 p.m.

Cedar Ridge at McNeil, 6:30 p.m.

McCallum at Dripping Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Pflugerville at Rouse, 6:30 p.m.

Westlake at Bowie, 6:30 p.m.

—Butch Hart, AA-S correspondent