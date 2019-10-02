GLEN ROSE — A pair of winless teams will meet when Glen Rose hosts Gatesville on Friday night in the Tigers’ homecoming tilt slated for 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers (0-5) are coming off their best game of the year, even though it was a 42-28 loss at No. 6 Decatur last Friday night.

“We played the best half of football that we have played this season in the second half,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “It gave our guys a glimpse of what we can do if we can play like that for 48 minutes.”

The Tigers recorded a season-best 281 yards on the ground against the Eagles and scored a season-high 28 points, including 21 in the second half.

“We finished our drives in the second half, and we were able to throw the ball more effectively,” Watkins said. “In the second half we only allowed seven points to a very explosive offense.”

While the Tigers are entering the game on the heels of their best performance of the year, Gatesville is coming off a 59-0 loss to Lampasas, but Watkins isn’t overlooking the Hornets.

“Gatesville has played a very tough schedule as well,” he said. “They are going to come in here ready to play. We have to build off of how we finished last week and play at a high level for 48 minutes.”

Glen Rose had four players rush for 50 yards or more in the loss to Decatur led by quarterback Austin Worthen (66) followed by Tegan Stewart (57), Braylen Meador (56) and Nick Rebelloso (55).

The Tigers had just nine receptions in the game, and J.W. Roper and Ricky Douglas had two catches each.

Douglas also led the Tigers with 11 tackles, while Cory Aper, Meador, Nate Ferguson and Worthen had nine stops each.

LOOKING BACK

The Glen Rose Tigers whittled a 28-point first-half deficit down to 14 points early in the fourth quarter at Decatur, but that was as close as they would get in suffering the 14-point loss to the Eagles.

Worthen connected touchdown passes of 11 and 10 yards to Douglas in the second half with the latter cutting the Decatur lead to 35-21 with 10 minutes left in the game.

The Tigers had a chance to cut into the Decatur lead again after the defense got the ball back on downs, but the Eagles responded with an interception.

After holding the Eagles on downs for the second time in a row, the Tiger offense couldn't capitalize and was forced to punt.

Both teams added late touchdowns to account for the 42-28 final with the Tigers’ coming on a 55-yard jaunt by Stewart.

In addition to his two TD passes, Worthen also had a 7-yard TD run in the first half.