GLEN ROSE — With only seven matches left, including six district contests, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers need to right the ship in preparation for the stretch run, and it begins Friday night with their last non-district contest of the year when they host neighboring North Central Texas Academy.

“I want to see us play with the same confidence and same fire that we will have to play with for the remaining of the season,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said.

The Lady Tigers are on a season-high five-game losing streak, including their last two which were district contests, but Langford liked what she saw Tuesday, despite losing to district favorite Stephenville.

“I feel like we played one of our best games that we have played in a long while, and got more confident and better and better as the games went on,” she said. “With us being young and inexperienced, I expect us to get stronger with each game.”

Following Friday’s 4:30 p.m. match (varsity only) with NCTA at Tiger Arena, the Lady Tigers will play their third consecutive road contest at Godley on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Beginning with Mineral Wells next Friday, the Lady Tigers will play four consecutive home matches.

“We are ready and focused on the rest of our opponents,” Langford said.

LOOKING BACK

The Lady Tigers opened District 8-4A play last Friday with a 3-1 loss at Brownwood - 25-27, 25-21, 23-25, 10-25.

Senior Taylor Fellers led the Lady Tigers with a double-double of 10 kills and 15 assists, while junior Alexis Mims added eight kills. Sophomore libero Cam Hinton recorded 25 digs.

In the 13-25, 14-25, 21-25 loss at Stephenville, Fellers led the Lady Tigers with eight kills, while Mattie Young added five and Brooklyn Vara, and Jeana Douglas added four kills each. Douglas also added four block assists.