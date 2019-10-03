A 16-3 victory for Glen Rose at home on Monday over Mineral Wells secured a spot for the Tigers and Lady Tigers in the team tennis playoffs, which will begin Oct. 14.

Brownwood, Godley and Brock will finish ahead of Glen Rose in the team tennis standings, but the top four teams will advance to postseason play out of the six-team District 7-4A alignment.

In the dominant win over Mineral Wells, the Tigers won all of the boys matches. The only GRHS losses were in girls singles, girls doubles and mixed doubles.

GIRLS

Singles — Hazel Hawkins won 6-1, 6-3; Abby Green won 8-2; Shelby Simpson lost 6-0, 6-1; Abby Payne won 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Bope won 8-4; Laney Whitefield won 8-0.

Doubles — Green-Hawkins lost 6-3, 6-2; Simpson-Payne won 6-0, 6-2; Bope-Whitefield won 6-3, 6-2.

BOYS

Singles — Cash Bryan won 6-1, 6-0; Charlie Simons won 6-0, 6-0; Carson Osborne won 6-2, 6-3; Luca Mauri won 6-0, 6-1; Parker Simmons won 8-1; Winston Lagergren won 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles — Luca-Mauri won 6-1, 6-0; Simons-Osborne won 6-0, 6-0; John Alvarado-Tanner Boucher won 6-0, 6-0.

MIXED DOUBLES

Parker Simmons-Liz Gutierrez lost 7-5, 6-0.