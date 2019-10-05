For the second straight week, Vandegrift put its undefeated record and state ranking on the line against a fellow unbeaten district opponent. And for the second straight week, the Vipers won the showdown, this time gutting out a 32-25 win over Round Rock.

Vandegrift quarterback Dru Dawson threw four touchdowns, including a pair to Brady Middleton. Their second connection in the fourth quarter proved to be the game winner, after the Dragons had clawed back from a two-touchdown first half deficit to take a 25-24 lead at the end of three.

Round Rock scored on their opening drive that covered 14 plays and caused the Vipers to burn two timeouts. Israel Morgan capped the scoring march with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Jax McCauley blocked the extra point to hold the score at 6-0.

Vandegrift answered with touchdowns on their first three possessions, helped in part by an offensive line that gave Dawson an immaculate pocket, allowing him to complete his first 13 passes for 181 yards. The first touchdown was a 19-yard pass from Dawson to Middleton, followed by a 31-yard toss to Trey Mongauzy for a 14-6 lead after one quarter.

The Dragons were driving for a possible tying score when Reece Beauchamp pounced on a fumble at the Vipers 33. Five plays later on third-and-seven, Dawson threw to Bowen Lewis in the left flat, who scooted up the sideline and slipped out of two tackles to complete a 47-yard toss and touchdown for a 21-6 lead eight minutes before halftime. Round rock responded with a 75-yard drive ending in Seth Ford’s 23-yard quarterback keeper to trim the score to 21-13 at the half.

The Dragons defense did their part to start the third quarter, as Ty Dillon stepped in front of Dawson’s pass in the left flat for an interception returned to the Vipers 41. From there, Jordan Smart and Morgan moved the ball down the field, with Morgan crashing in from two yards out for a touchdown. The Vipers thwarted Round Rock’s two-point pass attempt which would have tied the game. Charlie Fournier booted a 28-yard field goal to extend Vandegrift’s lead to 24-19, but before the third quarter ended Round Rock was back on top. Morgan moved the chains on three straight first down carries, and the Dragons punctuated the possession with an 18-yard pass from Ford to Collin Sullivan in the left corner of the end zone for a 25-24 Round Rock lead.

Vandegrift responded rapidly, with a 39-yard gain from Dawson to Taylor Dummar accounting for more than half of the game-winning 70-yard scoring drive. On third and four from the Dragons nine, Dawson flipped the ball to Middleton on a drag route for the go-ahead touchdown. Dawson finished 18-of-21 for 281 yards passing, plus another 69 gained on the ground. Mongauzy was the leading receiver with 118 yards on eight catches. Morgan led all rushers with 174 yards and two scores on 24 carries, with Smart adding 95 and Ford tallying 93 on the ground.

The Vipers have not lost a district game in two years and are now a perfect 12 wins and no losses in their time in District 13-6A. Now Vandegrift and Stony Point are the district’s last undefeated teams. They will meet in the regular season finale on Nov. 8.