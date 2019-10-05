Linebacker Ronald Caldwell returned two fumbles for touchdowns as the Cedar Park (5-1, 2-0 District 11-5A DI) "Black Rain" defense brought the storm early Friday night forcing two fumbles and intercepting a pass in the first half as the Timberwolves sprinted to a 38-0 first half lead and cruised past visiting Connally (0-6, 0-2) 52-14.

Timberwolves quarterback Ryder Hernandez ran for a touchdown and passed for two scores to Preston Scott in the first half, but it was the Black Rain defense that set the tone with an interception and recovering a fumble that set the Timberwolves offense up with a short field with two being converted to touchdowns.

Hernandez finished the night with 15 of 21 pass completions for 131 yards and two scores while playing just not the third quarter before giving way to backup Cole Kruger.

Ronald Caldwell returned a first quarter Connally fumble 35 yards for the third Timberwolves score of the first quarter. Caldwell scooped up a third quarter fumble and rumbled 42 yards for a score that staked the home team to a 52-7 lead after three quarters.

Connally scored a pair of second half touchdowns when Demetrius Gardner-Holmes raced 12 yards around left end for the third quarter score and late in the fourth quarter, Jamari Tidwell grabbed a deflected pass and raced 60 yards for a touchdown.