THE GAME

No. 4 Tarleton has its biggest test yet when the Texans host No. 23 Angelo State in a battle of top 25 teams and the last two unbeaten teams in the Lone Star Conference. The game will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Both teams enter the game 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the LSC. The Texans also have the nation's longest home winning streak at 10 games while having won 10 straight LSC games dating back to 2018.

GAME COVERAGE

A complete broadcast of the game can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by

the North Texas Ford Dealers. The Tarleton Sports Network team of Byron Anderson, Kyle Masters, Jarrett Bopp, and Keltin Wiens have the call on the flagship station of Tarleton Athletics - KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville - and worldwide at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. A link to live Stats can be found on the football schedule of TarletonSports.com. A video broadcast of the game can be seen on the Lone Star Conference Network at lonestarconferencenetwork.com.

GAME DAY PROMOTIONS

It's the annual 'Pink Out' Day for football and volleyball. Fans are encouraged to fill the stadium pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Tarleton Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on weekdays and can be reached by telephone at 254-968-1832. Cash, check, and cards are all accepted. The football box office will open at 10 a.m. on game days and the gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Ticket prices range from $25 for chairback seating down to $15 for general admission. Youth tickets are $8 and senior/military/faculty/staff are $12. Tarleton Students get in free with their Texan Card. For more information on tickets, visit TarletonSports.com/Tickets

PARKING INFORMATION

Click here for a parking map

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

8 a.m. - Texan Alley Opens

10 a.m. - Ticket Window Opens

1 p.m. - Texan Volleyball in Wisdom Gym

3 p.m. - Pointe-Du-Hoc Rally (Rudder Way Statue)

4 p.m. - Tailgater of the Game Announced

4 p.m. - Stadium Gates Open

5:40 p.m. - The Sound & the Fury Performs

5:45 p.m. - Texan Tunnel Deadline (Students Only; Enter Southwest Corner of Stadium)

5:55 p.m. - Texans Take the Field

6 p.m. - Kickoff vs. #23 Angelo State