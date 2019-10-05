GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose junior quarterback Austin Worthen rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more in leading the Tigers to their first win of the season with a 45-6 decision over Gatesville on Friday night.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 1-5 overall, and they begin District 4-4A play next Friday when they host Hillsboro at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Worthen had first-quarter touchdown runs of 2 and 22 yards to put the Tigers up for good.

J.W. Roper got in on the scoring with a 6-yard run in the second quarter to increase the lead to 18-0 at the break.

Nate Ferguson (9 yards) and Braylen Meador (17 yards) hauled in TD catches from Worthen in the second half, and freshman Sean Dodson added a 36-yard run late in the game.

Worthen threw for 123 yards while rushing for 177 yards on 13 carries in the game. Roper added 55 yards rushing on seven carries, while Meador finished with two catches for 59 yards.

Cory Aper led the Tigers in tackles with 13, including a sack, and Meador tallied 12. Ferguson recorded a pair of sacks.