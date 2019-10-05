PFLUGERVILLE — Things have certainly changed in one season for two of the newest football programs in the Austin area.

One year after suffering through a winless season in its inaugural varsity campaign, Weiss continued its sudden and remarkable ascent with a 42-0 win over Glenn in a District 13-5A DII matchup at The Pfield. That’s the same Glenn program that claimed a share of the district title a year ago, becoming the first Austin area team to win district in its first varsity season.

But what a difference a year makes. Weiss (4-1, 2-0 District 13-5A DII) now enters next week’s matchup with Elgin tied for the district lead with Brenham, while Glenn (2-3, 1-1) hopes to find its footing in a district that seems to reshape its narrative each week.

“We’re working together as a team because we have one goal in mind, and that’s sitting at the top,” Weiss senior nose guard Ryan Dean said. “During the offseason, I really thought we could have a season like this. We realized that we have a lot of talent, and we’ve worked hard.”

For Weiss coach Thomas Aultman, the realization that Weiss could quickly emerge as a playoff contender came before the school even opened its doors for the 2017-18 school year.

“Before we even opened, I knew the kids that we started this program with would get things going,” he said. “They stayed the course through a rough year (in 2018). They’re tough kids, and they do what we ask them to do. We knew in year two that we’d be competitive. But you know how us coaches are; there’s still a long way to go in this season.”

The Wolves’ defensive line set the tone early in the game. After Glenn defensive back Johnny Nguyen pounced on a fumble to snuff the opening drive by Weiss, the Grizzlies marched out to midfield before facing a fourth-and-one. Glenn turned to 220-pound tailback Julian Morris, but Dean clogged the hole and defensive tackle Marcus Lyons wrestled down Morris for a 2-yard loss.

“That was a big stop right there,” Dean said. “That stopped any momentum for them and got us going.”

Six plays later, Weiss running back Jaden Askew sprinted into the end zone from 9 yards out for the first points of the game.

Glenn could never get untracked against the Weiss defensive front of Dean, Lyons, tackle Christian Hamilton and end Joshua Styles. After racking up 37 yards on their first drive, the Grizzlies managed just 44 yards the rest of the half.

They ended the game with 98 yards rushing on 32 carries and 154 total yards.

While Glenn struggled, Weiss sophomore quarterback Tavian Cord starred in his first start of the season. With two-year starter Jackson Sandlin sidelined by a collarbone injury, Cord ran for 90 yards and threw for another 40 yards before halftime, including a 16-yard dart to Calin Rogers that gave Weiss a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

“You saw his growth tonight, taking command of the offense while knowing he had to be the guy,” Aultman said about Cord, who garnered playing time behind center as a freshman. “He’s got a lot of maturity for a guy his age.”

Devin Cross scored the first of his four touchdown runs later in the second quarter after Weiss executed a fake punt to keep the drive alive. Cross added three more touchdown runs in the third quarter as an offensive line led by interior linemen Jacob Moore, Diego Cruz and Diego Ceballos-Rios exerted its will. Cross ran for 125 yards on 11 carries, Askew had 105 yards on eight carries, and the Wolves ended the game with 382 yards on 46 carries.

Glenn and Weiss will forever be linked because they both began varsity play in 2018 in the same UIL district.

But the programs took a different approach to their inaugural season. Glenn, in the Leander school district, played two seasons of football, including what Coach Rob Schoenfeld referred to in the summer of 2018 as “an outlaw” schedule that included several new programs as well as a mixture of smaller varsity programs and some junior varsity teams. Glenn, which opened in 2016, had a senior class last season, and Schoenfeld has said that veteran presence helped his team have historic success a year ago.

In comparison, Weiss in the Pflugerville school district opened in 2017 with just freshmen and sophomores and had just one season of subvarsity football before beginning varsity play. Last year’s team had no seniors, and that lack of seasoning showed in an 0-10 campaign.

But Schoenfeld said he saw Weiss’ potential even after Glenn beat the Wolves 36-6 in last year’s meeting.

“We knew when we walked off the field with these guys (in 2018) that they would be a year older and a year better,” he said. “They were just a year too young last year. You knew they’d be a force to contend with this year, and they’ve certainly shown that so far.

“They were on fire in all aspects of the game tonight, and they took it to us. Every week in this district is a tough challenge. We’re a wounded animal, and we have to get it right.”

Glenn will host Cedar Creek next week.