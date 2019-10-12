Tarleton baseball head coach Aaron Meade will host a one-day prospect camp for high school players on October 26 at the Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex.

The cost per player is $100 and a two-way player is $150. Check-in time for the prospect camp is from 8:30 - 9 a.m. To register for the camp, visit TexanBaseballCamps.com.

High school players in grades 10 through 12 (2020-22 graduates) are invited to the Tarleton baseball prospect camp. This camp is an opportunity for high school players to participate in an evaluation setting in front of the Tarleton coaching staff. Each position player will be evaluated in a 60-yard sprint, a defensive skill session, batting practice on the field, and in a game setting. Each pitcher will throw in the game and will be evaluated for velocity, command, and quality of pitches.

Each player must bring his own baseball equipment. Players should bring a glove, bat, cleats/spikes, running shoes or turf shoes, hat, and any other equipment they feel necessary to compete. Catchers must bring their own gear. Turf shoes will be required to hit on-field batting practice.

Below is the schedule for the prospect camp:

8:30 - 9AM: Check in 9AM: Introduction 9:15AM: 60's 9:30AM: Defensive Instruction/Evaluation 10:30AM: Offensive Instruction/Evaluation 11:30AM: Lunch 12:30 - 5PM: Live Games For more information on Tarleton Baseball, visit TarletonSports.com.