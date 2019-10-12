Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more Friday night to help lead the Glen Rose Tigers to a 40-21 home football victory over Hillsboro to open District 8-4A football play.

It was the second consecutive victory for the Tigers, who dropped their first five games of the season. They will look to stay unbeaten in district play when they travel to Ferris on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Yellowjackets (1-6, 0-1).

Worthen completed 14 of 23 passes for 233 yards and three TDs to Austin Roach (3 yards), Britt Blanchette (15 yards) and Braylen Meador (8 yards), who finished with five catches for 92 yards. Worthen also rushed for a team-best 108 yards on 20 carries with TD runs of 3 and 65 yards.

Nick Rebelloso added 89 yards on 13 carries for the Tigers and scored on a 3-yard TD.

Meador led the Tiger defense with 18 tackles, while Cory Aper added 12 tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Ricky Douglas added nine.