For the fifth consecutive week, Tarleton is ranked the No. 4 team in the nation by the American Football Coaches Association. The Texans continue to gain ground in the voting process with two more points than last week.

The Texans received 710 points and one vote for first place - up from the 708 votes last week. Valdosta State, the defending national champions, are No. 1 with 797 points and 30 first-place nods. Ferris State (2) is at 758 points and a first, while Minnesota State is third with 725 points - down eight points from last week.

The Texans, who improved to 6-0 on the year, have been ranked 16 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including 13 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and seven straight in the top 5 - the longest stretches in program history.

Tarleton is one of three Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll, with Saturday's homecoming opponent Texas A&M-Commerce ranked No. 20 and Angelo State, who the Texans defeated 30-13 earlier this year, back in the poll at No. 25. West Texas A&M also received 11 votes and Eastern New Mexico received a vote.

Last Saturday's victory over Eastern New Mexico marked the 16th straight regular season win for the Texans and 12th consecutive LSC win. The Texans have also won 11 straight conference games.