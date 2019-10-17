Former Tarleton Texans Dashaun Phillips and Tyrell Thompson were selected in the inaugural XFL Draft on Wednesday.

Both players were taken by the Dallas Renegades. Phillips was selected with the No. 17 overall pick in the defensive backfield phase while Thompson was selected in phase five of the draft. The XFL Draft is divided into five phases by specific groups of players: skill players (QB, RB, WR, TE), offensive line (T, G, C), defensive front seven (DL, DB), defensive backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS), and open draft (All remaining players, P, K, LS).

Phillips was a four-year starting cornerback for the Texans from 2010-13 and led Tarleton to an LSC Championship in 2013. During his time with the Texans, the Duncanville native tallied 176 total tackles, 28 pass breakups, and 12 interceptions. Phillips was named First Team All-Lone Star Conference and Don Hansen First Team All-Super Region Four selection in his senior season and Second Team All-American by Beyond College Sports Network and Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year during his junior year.

After going undrafted in 2014, Phillips signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent. He was waived prior to the start of the season. Phillips has also been a member of the New York Jets, Washington Redskins, and most recently, the Pittsburg Steelers in 2018.

Thompson helped Tarleton to the Lone Star Conference Championship in 2018 and signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent last May.

As a senior, Thompson closed the book on his Tarleton career with 46 tackles from the interior of the defensive line last season, including 10.0 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks. Thompson is a two-time All-LSC First Team selection and was a Don Hansen Honorable Mention All-American after his junior season.

The Renegades are based in Arlington and will compete in Globe Life Park, which is being repurposed into a football stadium. In addition to Dallas, there are seven other teams that will compete in the XFL's inaugural season next year: Los Angeles Wildcats, Houston Roughnecks, New York Guardians, Seattle Dragons, St. Louis BattleHawks, Tampa Bay Vipers, and the DC Defenders.