GLEN ROSE — Friday’s District 4-4A contest between Glen Rose and Ferris seems to be a match-up between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Fortunately, it appears Glen Rose is the team trending upward as the offense and defense are beginning to find their grooves.

“Last week, we were able to find some balance in our offense,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “Our guys up front did a really good job, so we were able to run the ball consistently, and we were able to have some explosive plays in the passing game.”

The Tigers are averaging 42.5 points per game in their last two, while they are just allowing 13.5 points per contest.

“The last couple weeks, defensively, we have been able to win the line of scrimmage and that makes a huge difference,” Watkins said. “Our guys are flying around and we have been able to make a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage.”

The Tigers (2-5, 1-0) enter Friday’s 7:30 p.m. road contest at Ferris (1-6, 0-1) on a two-game winning streak, while the Yellowjackets have lost five straight, including a 55-21 district loss to Godley last week, and have given up 48 points or more in five of their six losses.

“They do a good job running the ball and giving you different looks,” Watkins said of the Yellowjackets. “We have to come out and play our best ball. We cannot hurt ourselves with penalties and we have to create some turnovers.

LOOKING BACK

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more Friday night to help lead the Glen Rose Tigers to a 40-21 home football victory over Hillsboro to open district play.

It was the second consecutive victory for the Tigers, who dropped their first five games of the season.

Worthen completed 14 of 23 passes for 233 yards and three TDs to Austin Roach (3 yards), Britt Blanchette (15 yards) and Braylen Meador (8 yards), who finished with five catches for 92 yards. Worthen also rushed for a team-best 108 yards on 20 carries with TD runs of 3 and 65 yards.

Nick Rebelloso added 89 yards on 13 carries for the Tigers and scored on a 3-yard TD.

Meador led the Tiger defense with 18 tackles, while Cory Aper added 12 tackles, including a quarterback sack, and Ricky Douglas added nine.