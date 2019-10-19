Carsten Groos proved to be the only thing brighter than the night sky in downtown Austin on Friday.

The senior signal caller accounted for more than 300 yards, scored four rushing touchdowns to go with two passing touchdowns to lead Anderson to a 70-49 win over Austin High at House Park.

Groos completed 8 of 11 passes for 195 yards and rushed 16 times for 124 yards to help Anderson to its second straight District 25-6A victory. Trojan (5-2, 3-2) sophomore running back Colin Page led the ground game 210 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries while junior Grose Kiel was the top target catching three passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin (2-6, 1-4) lost its fifth consecutive game despite junior quarterback Charles Wright’s 27-of-39 completions for 349 yards and six touchdowns. Nick Anderson scored two of those touchdowns and finished with nine catches for 179 yards while running back Grayson Davis had 24 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Despite a great first half offensively, Anderson wasn’t able to get some breathing room until late in the third quarter thanks to a couple of plays from the Trojan defense.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Groos scored on a one-yard run to extend the lead to 49-28 and Baran added a 21-yard touchdown scamper after the Anderson defense recovered a Maroon fumble.

The Trojans controlled the tempo early in the game and scored the first 21 points, but a fumble recovery by Austin junior defensive lineman Clayton Reimers gave the Maroons life and turned the first half into a Groos vs. Wright shootout.

Wright connected with senior Matt Ruiz from 17 yards out to get the Maroons on the scoreboard. That score was the first of four Austin touchdowns in the final 13 minutes of game play in the first half.

Wright would end the first half with 184 yards on 12 of 17 pass attempts, including touchdown passes to junior Nick Anderson from 48 and 59 yards out and a two-yard pass to Grayson Davis from two yards out to cut the Anderson lead to 42-28 with four seconds left before halftime.

Groos paced the Anderson offense all around scoring two passing touchdowns to go with two scores on the ground.

The most impressive sequence of the first half came with Anderson facing a 3rd-and-6 from the Austin 37 as Groos got the Trojans into the end zone with three straight designed runs to extend the Trojan lead to 35-14 with four minutes left in the first half. Groos completed touchdown passed to Kiel from 26 and 18 yards out in the first half.

Baran and Colin Page added to the Trojan ground game in the first half as the duo combined for 123 yards on 15 carries. Baran scored the first points of the night on a two-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game and Page’s 15-yard scoring scamper extended the Anderson lead to 42-21 with 1:53 left before halftime.