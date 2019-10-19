A dominant performance boosted the Tarleton State University men’s rodeo team to a first-place finish at the weekend National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association event hosted by Frank Phillips College in Canadian, Texas

Additionally, with the win Tarleton took over the top of the leaderboard in the Southwest Region standings with just one stop to go in the fall portion of the schedule.

The men were led by saddle bronc rider Brody Cress, who accumulated 156 points on two rides for the event crown at FPC. Teammate Lucas Macza scored 142 on his two horses for fourth and Jake Barnes took fifth with his 135.

Adding to the team tally were Payton Lackey who finished runner-up in bareback riding; Colton Kelley, who took second in bull riding; Walt Arnold, who flashed a two-head 9.6 for third in steer wrestling; and Brett Stuart, who was fourth in tie-down roping with a 22.4 time on two calves. Stuart also finished third in the all-around competition in Canadian.

The women’s team from Tarleton, led by all-around winner Rickie Engesser, took third over the weekend and are in second place in the regional standings.

Engesser finished first in breakaway roping, posting a 5.3 clocking on two runs in the Panhandle and teammate Makayla Boisjoli finished third in the event with her 5.8 time.

Tarleton barrel racer Emma Charleston finished two runs in 35.96 seconds for third.

Both teams are off until Oct. 31 when the fall season finale begins at Texas Tech in Lubbock.