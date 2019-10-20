Austin Bold will play its first playoff game at home, but could’ve created an easier path with a different result Saturday night in Tacoma.

Instead, a 3-1 loss to the Tacoma Defiance in the regular-season finale sealed the No. 8 seed in the USL Championship Western Conference, setting up a play-in round match against ninth-seeded LA Galaxy II at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night at Circuit of the Americas.

Ariel Gonzalez put Tacoma in front in the 21st minute, and Marlon Vargas and Jesse Daley scored within 2 minutes of each other to make the score 3-0 in the 79th.

Kris Tyrpak scored the lone goal for the Bold in the 82nd, sweeping in for a left-footed finish after a scramble inside the penalty area. Midfielder Xavi Báez hit the post on a free kick early in the second half, and the Bold failed to convert despite holding an advantage in possession, shots and shots on goal.

Austin joined El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United as first-year franchises to make the playoffs. The Bold compiled 48 points with a record of 13-12-9.

Other results Saturday meant that Austin could have avoided the play-in round with a win, or climbed up to the No. 7 seed with a draw. The winner between the Bold and LA will earn a date with top seed Phoenix Rising FC, which broke the league record for most points, goals, goal differential and consecutive wins.

Austin lost both meetings against LA, falling 1-0 on May 4 in California before a 3-1 setback Aug. 10 at home.

The Bold will be without captain and second-leading goal scorer Kléber, who began serving a four-game suspension Saturday. The punishment stemmed from his red card Wednesday against the Real Monarchs, the league office confirmed to the American-Statesman.

Team officials said referee Greg Dopka determined that Kléber spit at Monarchs midfielder Maikel Chang after Chang tackled the Brazilian forward in the 86th minute. Kléber will miss up to three playoff matches should the Bold advance. Any unserved games would apply to the start of the 2020 season.

The 36-year-old scored 11 goals this season, including a hat trick in the regular-season home finale against Las Vegas. He also had three assists.