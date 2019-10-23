HOUSTON — While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:

1. The Houston Astros struck out. The American League champions who opened their World Series on Tuesday night are doing quite fabulously on the field, but are embroiled in a swirling controversy over ugly comments made by a high-level front office staffer. After Houston eliminated the New York Yankees to win the AL pennant Saturday night, Astros assistant general manager Brandon Taubman yelled toward three female reporters, including one wearing a purple domestic violence awareness bracelet, half-a-dozen times: "Thank God we got (closer Roberto) Osuna! I’m so (expletive) glad we got Osuna!" Sports Illustrated wrote that the outburst was offensive and frightening enough that another Houston staffer apologized. The Astros dealt for Osuna at a reduced rate from Toronto after he was accused of domestic violence and suspended 75 games basically because he was a damn good closer but damaged goods. After the trade, the Astros did make some gestures of good will, donating $214,000 to various shelters and hanging fliers with hotline numbers in every women’s restroom at Minute Maid Park. But they quickly ushered a reprehensible statement that charged the SI article was "misleading and completely irresponsible." In the statement, the club said Taubman was "supporting the player at a difficult time" and added that it was "extremely disappointed in SI’s attempt to fabricate a story." The Astros have since backpedaled, issued an apology of sorts, and MLB says it is investigating. Taubman was not seen at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the World Series, one executive told me. The Astros should do better.

2. So sad to hear of the passing of Charlie Munson, a former Longhorns baseball outfielder on the school’s first national championship team and the AISD athletic director. He was just a huge Longhorns fan up until his death. He was wearing a UT shirt when he died Tuesday at 95. He had been a three-sport star at Austin High, played on the same UT baseball team as superstar Bobby Layne, flew planes over the Pacific in World War II and married his elementary school sweetheart, Dorothy. Just an All-American fellow.

3. Kevin Robbins is back at it. His new book, "The Last Stand of Payne Stewart," which came out this month, is an exquisite work and a comprehensive look at the gifted but eccentric and arrogant golfer who tragically died on a doomed flight that ended in a South Dakota prairie. Our former Statesman colleague, who is as talented a golf writer as there is in America, explores Stewart’s unabated desire to win, often at his own expense, and his personal growth as a husband, father, Christian, golfer and friend. Great chapters about the Ryder Cup win, Stewart’s prickly relationship with the media, and his own tendency to heckle as an Orlando Magic fan. It’s a book about finding yourself. Colorful, vivid writing like this phrase: "Hope was different from belief on agnostic greens." Robbins will speak about it 2 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol during the Texas Book Festival.

4. The Texas women’s volleyball team takes on Baylor on Wednesday night at Gregory Gym, but not any Baylor team. The No. 1-ranked Bears (16-0) are the only undefeated Division I team and have won a nation-high 31 straight sets and have lost just two sets all year. Asked if Baylor is invincible, Texas coach Jerritt Elliott said, "I don’t think anybody is unbeatable. We have the pieces to put up a good fight." And nobody is more excited than Elliott, who is pushing for better volleyball in the Big 12 to help everyone’s RPI. Baylor started the year ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll, but has some super players in junior outside hitter Yossiano Pressley, fifth-year senior Shelly Stafford and 6-4 freshman Kara McGhee. Ryan McGuyre’s next win will be his 100th at Baylor, which has made three consecutive NCAA appearances. Both McGhee and senior Gia Milana, a transfer from Maryland who visited Texas, are playing at the top of their games.

5. You may have missed it over the weekend, but Major League Baseball is toying with radically altering the minor league system and abolishing up to 40 of the lower-classifications of 162 total farm clubs to save money. Some good could eventually come of it, but it’s very disingenuous to claim to want to grow the game at the same time it would be cutting baseball jobs and telling many municipalities their farm clubs are being shut down after many of those have built new stadiums and have to repay bonds. Growth versus greed.

6. If OU had not hired Bob Stoops, guess who Plan B was. According to then-school president David Boren in Stoops’ book "No Excuses," the Sooners might well have hired Dennis Franchione. "When we got down to the end, Bob Stoops was one of the three. (Then TCU coach Dennis) Franchione was also on the short list," Boren said. Which meant maybe Stoops would have gone to Iowa — where Bob Bowlsby was the athletic director — or eventually to Kansas State where he had coached under Bill Snyder.

7. You want balance? Angela Kelly’s UT women’s soccer team has had 11 different players score goals this season. Sophomore midfielder Julia Grosso and junior midfielder Haley Berg each have seven while senior forward Cyera Hintzen has four. Last week sophomore defender Cameron Brooks posted her first goal in college, the match winner in a 2-1 victory over Baylor that snapped a two-game losing streak. "It makes it difficult for people to defend," Kelly said. "That is a credit to Hintzen, Berg and Grosso because they draw so many people to them. That leaves openings for other players."

8. Scattershooting while wondering whatever happened to former linebacker Dusty Renfro and former TCU wide receiver great Mike Renfro, who 40 years ago made the biggest catch in Houston Oilers playoff history against the Pittsburgh Steelers except that it didn’t count because it was ruled out of the end zone in one of the worst NFL calls ever. Trust me, I was there.

9. "Joker" is not your family-friendly movie. Please don’t take your kids. It’s an extremely dark, compelling, intriguing look into depression and mental illness. Joaquin Phoenix will win an Oscar for best actor. Gave it eight ducks.

10. Crazy prediction: Alabama will not make this year’s CFP.