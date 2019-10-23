Glen Rose seniors Taylor Fellers and Avery Turner will play the final regular-season home game of their volleyball careers Friday when the Lady Tigers host Godley in a key district match-up at Tiger Arena.

“They have been role models for setting a high standard of hard work and dedication,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said of the pair.

Fellers leads the team in kills (280) and assists (429), and is second in service aces (47) and third in digs (179), while Turner, a defensive specialist, is second on the team in digs (188) and fourth in service aces (36).

The Lady Tigers have already secured a playoff spot, but a pair of wins would put them in a better position in the bracket pairings.

“Three teams from the district we will meet up with are top 10 teams in the state,” Langford said.

Argyle and defending champion Decatur are currently first and second in District 8-4A, while Krum and Bridgeport are tied for third and fourth.

Should the Lady Tigers win both matches beginning with Godley at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and ending Tuesday at Mineral Wells, they would finish third at 4-4, and would most likely meet Decatur in the first round of the playoffs.

The Lady Tigers had won two straight before losing 3-0 to district leader Stephenville last Friday, and they had this Tuesday off with a late-season bye.

“With an older team, I typically like the bye, however, with us being so young and getting better and better with each game, I wish we were playing,” Langford said.

LOOKING BACK

Alexis Mims recorded a team-high eight kills, Mattie Young added five and Fellers had four in the Lady Tigers’ 9-25, 20-25, 9-25 loss to the Honeybees, who improved to 6-0 in district play with the victory.

Emma Lozier had nine assists and Fellers had seven, while Cam Hinton had six digs and Turner added five.