All season long, Austin Bold General Manager Roberto Silva felt his team was built for the playoffs. His theory is about to be put to the ultimate test.

A 2-0 win over LA Galaxy II on Wednesday night showed signs of a team that craves the big moment, and now it has one. The Bold will face Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, hoping to spoil the best season in USL Championship history.

"This is what this team is all about," Silva said. "To be honest, we’re not scared of anybody."

Austin wasted no time jumping in front of LA. Ema Twumasi scored in the ninth minute, finishing a play that started from a quick outlet by goalkeeper Diego Restrepo to midfielder Xavi Báez, who sidestepped a pair of defenders in the box while waiting for Twumasi to arrive.

"It’s a play we’ve seen before," Twumasi said. "We’re a team that relies on the counterattack; we’ve got pace. Every time the ball is on the right, my job is to be in the box. My teammates do a great job finding me."

Two minutes later, the match came to a standstill as the Bold honored Promise Isaac, the 31-year-old forward who died Oct. 2, with a short video in the 11th minute — corresponding to his jersey number.

When Sean McFarlane scored in the 54th minute to make it 2-0, all 10 field players dropped to their knees and pointed to the sky.

The somber moments gave way to celebration as fans came on the pitch afterward to sing, dance and congratulate the players on a job well done. The players will have to refocus quickly and recover from a chippy, physical game.

"Players on our team have played bigger games than the ones we’re playing now," said midfielder Sonny Guadarrama, who made his first start since mid-September. "The pressure will be on the other team because they’ll be playing at home. We’ve just got to do our part, be ready to counterattack and be deadly when we have our chances up front."