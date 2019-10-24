HOUSTON — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Houston’s favorite daughter, started off the World Series festivities Wednesday night by executing a standing backflip with a twist before throwing out the first pitch before Game 2.

And then the Astros did an equally impressive belly flop.

Unlike Biles, who recently won five gold medals in the world championships in Germany after taking four in the 2016 Olympics, the Astros are coming ever closer to taking, uh, the silver in this World Series.

It was certainly a gold-plated performance by the Washington Nationals, who crushed Houston 12-3 behind a six-run seventh inning, emptying the stands early at a stunned Minute Maid Park and cruising to a 2-0 lead in this lopsided World Series.

Some of those runs were cheaper by the dozen because of a disastrous, six-run seventh inning when Washington hit just two balls out of the infield but went on a scoring spree with a homer, two infield singles, a wild pitch, an error and three walks.

What’s truly remarkable is the Nationals are making it look easy.

The hill that Houston now must climb became much steeper. Washington became the fifth club since 1973 to win the first two games on the road. Of those five, only the Braves failed to capitalize on their good fortune, then getting swept four straight by the New York Yankees in 1996.

“The Nationals have outplayed us, bottom line,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “Clearly, Game 3 becomes critical for us. I doubt the Nats are going to feel too confident that they have this sewed up and they can start planning the parade. We're going to give them a fight for it.”

They’ve got to put up more fight than they did in Game 2.

Through two games, the hottest team in baseball is absolutely mauling the best team in baseball. Of course, the Nationals are making a pretty strong claim that they’re both the hottest team and the best team.

How hot is Washington?

For starters, the Nats have won eight straight in these playoffs and 18 of their last 20, dating to Sept. 23.

Dave Martinez’s club on Wednesday got a home run from its No. 8 hitter, Kurt Suzuki, who had been trapped in a 1-for-23 playoff slump.

Center fielder Michael Taylor, inserted as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning, also hit a home run.

Second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera was so bad this summer, he got released by the Texas Rangers in August and was picked up three days later by the Nats. He drove in 38 runs the last two months of the season and knocked in three more with a pair of singles Wednesday.

The Nats clubbed 14 hits in Game 2, five of them for extra bases, and now have had baserunners in 15 of the 18 innings.

Martinez didn’t need to use his best two relievers in Game 2 and has Game 3 starter Anibal Sanchez and possibly Game 4 starter Patrick Corbin rested along with a loose, confident team.

A third of the way through the regular season, however, the Nats were the nots. They began 19-31 and on May 24, they were given a 0.1 percent chance of winning the NL pennant.

“I wish I was a betting man, but I'm not,” Martinez said. “I don't really believe in that stuff.”

Hinch may not know what to believe in after seeing his team win 65 home games this year and get outscored 17-7 in the World Series so far.

How much is Houston struggling?

Houston’s two aces — Wednesday’s starter, Justin Verlander, and Game 1 starter Gerrit Cole, this year’s probable Cy Young winner — have become the first 20-game winners to drop their first two games since 1965. Between them, they’ve given up 15 hits and nine earned runs in 13 combined innings.

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg, on the other hand, has been phenomenal in the post-season. He worked over the Astros after Alex Bregman’s two-run blast into the left-field seats in the opening inning, striking out seven in six solid innings and pitching out of trouble time and again.

Consider that in his six post-season appearances, the tall right-hander has struck out 40 batters and walked four. Absurd numbers.

But Houston has often been its own worst enemy. Pick a culprit.

Reliever Josh James struck out three in the eighth and still didn’t get out of the inning, thanks to a passed ball by Martin Maldonado on a strikeout.

The Astros stranded nine more baserunners and are now 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the Series.

Jose Altuve, MVP of the ALCS, made a rare mistake, getting thrown out trying to steal third with a left-handed batter up to cost Houston a run if not more in the first. “I was too aggressive,” he said. “I’ll take the blame for that.”

There’s plenty of that to go around as the Series shifts to Washington on Friday with Houston needing to win four of the last five, as improbable as that sounds.

“There’s a lot of baseball left,” Bregman said.

He’d better hope.