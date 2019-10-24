Glen Rose High School's girls basketball players, pictured Wednesday afternoon in the Red Gym, had their first practice in preparation for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

The Lady Tigers have a preseason ranking of No. 15 in the state among Class 4A schools in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

Head coach Ramsey Ghazal said that 24 girls came out for basketball from ninth through 12th grade, but about 13 or 14 are still involved in volleyball.

The varsity girls will scrimmage at Joshua on Nov. 2, and their first regular-season game will be at home against Aledo on Nov. 9.