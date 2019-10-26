Wheeler 50, Memphis 0
Wheeler 20 12 12 6 - 50
Memphis 0 0 0 0 - 0
First Quarter
W - Hesston Marshall 36 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 8:24
W - Hesston Marshall 70 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 5:28
W - Hesston Marshall 54 pass from Gustavo Andrade (Paden Markham two-point conversion run), 2:33
Second Quarter
W - Hesston Marshall 63 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 4:41
W - David Rascon 32 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 1:50
Third Quarter
W - Nathan Rowley 23 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 8:45
W - Gustavo Andrade 55 punt return (two-point conversion attempt failed), 4:10
Fourth Quarter
W - David Rascon 50 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 11:30
Wheeler Memphis
First Downs 9 3
Rush 336 33
Pass 62 0
Total 398 33
C-A-I 2-2-0 0-2-0
Punts 0 5-31.0 avg.
Fumbles - lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties 8-60 2-10
Panhandle 69, Sunray 12
Panhandle 21 27 21 0 - 69
Sunray 0 0 6 6 - 12
First Quarter
P - Landyn Hack 53 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 8:30
P - Landyn Hack 60 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 2:24
P - Landyn Hack 24 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 00:05
Second Quarter
P - Zach Wood 49 pass from Wesley Jones (Gauge Hackett kick), 9:26
P - Jayse Edwards 3 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 5:22
P - Zach Wood 65 pass from Wesley Jones (Gauge Hackett kick), 3:35
P - Jayse Edwards 10 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 00:49
Third Quarter
P - Landyn Hack 8 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 8:09
S - Carlos Castellanos 5 run (kick failed), 7:48
P - Landyn Hack 51 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 7:03
P - Luke Battle 48 run (Gauge Hackett kick), 1:55
Fourth Quarter
S - Luis Escapita 25 run (No PAT attempt), 00:00
Panhandle Sunray
First Downs 16 11
Rush 392 106
Pass 131 61
Total 523 167
C-A-I 5-10-0 6-10-0
Punts 2-35.0 avg. 5-25.0 avg.
Fumbles - lost 2-1 3-2
Penalties 3-30 1-5
Bushland 28, Shallowater 14
Bushland 7 7 7 7 - 28
Shallowater 6 6 6 6 - 14
B - Jared Thomas 2yd run (Gillispie kick good)
S - Dyan Kelly 64yd pass to Zeb Price (kick failed)
B - Jared Thomas 55yd pass to Jake orcutt (Gillispie kick good)
S - Keegan Campbell 14yd run (two point conversion failed)
B - Jared Thomas 72yd Pass to Jake Orcutt (Gillispie kick good)
S - Dylan Kelly 60yd pass to Josh Easley (Two point conversion failed)
B - Jared Thomas 24yd pass to Jaylin Marshall (Gillispie kick good)
S - Josh Easley 2yd run (Two point conversion failed)
Bushland Shallowater
First downs: 11 23
Rushing: 31174
Passing: 213271
Total yards: 244445
C-A-I: 8/18/010/27/1
Penalties /yards lost: 7/1008/80
Fumbles: 0/00/0