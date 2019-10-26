Don Williams @AJ_DonWilliams

Saturday

Oct 26, 2019 at 12:06 AM Oct 26, 2019 at 4:56 PM


FRIDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCORES


CLASS 6A


District 2-6A


Frenship 65, Odessa 21


Odessa Permian 62, Midland 0


Midland Lee 55, Amarillo Tascosa 36


CLASS 5A DIVISION I


District 2-5A


Monterey 56, Amarillo Palo Duro 14


Abilene Cooper 49, Lubbock High 14


Amarillo 45, Amarillo Caprock 13


CLASS 5A DIVISION II


District 3-5A


Lubbock-Cooper 47, Wichita Falls 7


Canyon Randall 20, Abilene Wylie 7


Wichita Falls Rider 63, Plainview 7


CLASS 4A DIVISION I


District 2-4A


Seminole 47, San Angelo Lake View 28


Andrews 48, Big Spring 14


District 3-4A


Dumas 21, Canyon 14


Pampa 52, Hereford 25


CLASS 4A DIVISION II


District 1-4A


Snyder 35, Sweetwater 34, OT


Pecos 66, Lamesa 22


Greenwood 54, Fort Stockton 17


District 2-4A


Dalhart 38, Levelland 7


CLASS 3A DIVISION I


District 1-3A


Denver City 44, Brownfield 14


Kermit 49, Tornillo 14


District 2-3A


Littlefield 40, Slaton 38


Amarillo River Road 50, Muleshoe 28


Bushland 28, Shallowater 24


CLASS 3A DIVISION II


District 2-3A


Abernathy 52, Colorado 6


Idalou 49, Roosevelt 7


District 3-3A


Canadian 57, Friona 0


Childress 42, Dimmitt 0


Spearman 41, Tulia 14


CLASS 2A DIVISION I


District 1-2A


Amarillo Highland Park 40, Sanford-Fritch 20


Panhandle 69, Sunray 12


Stinnett West Texas 45, Boys Ranch 0


District 2-2A


New Deal 22, Hale Center 0


Olton 43, Floydada 7


Post 41, Sundown 27


CLASS 2A DIVISION II


District 2-2A


Farwell 48, Plains 7


Sudan 50, Springlake-Earth 0


Bovina 18, Seagraves 13


District 3-2A


Clarendon 64, Booker 0


Gruver 22, Vega 13


District 4-2A


New Home 36, Crosbyton 14


Smyer 36, Lockney 16


Tahoka 14, Ralls 6


District 5-2A


Wellington 48, Shamrock 0


Wheeler 50, Memphis 0


Quanah 58, Munday 34


CLASS 1A DIVISION I


District 2-1A


Nazareth def. Lorenzo, forfeit


Petersburg 46, Hart 0


District 4-1A


Spur 72, Aspermont 26


Hermleigh 53, Rotan 38


District 5-1A


Ropes 66, Whiteface 20


Morton 22, Meadow 20 (3OT)


District 6-1A


Borden County 60, Klondike 14


Grady 79, Sands 38


CLASS 1A DIVISION II


District 2-1A


Kress 42, Silverton 40


Motley County 54, Patton Springs 6


District 3-1A


Whitharral 54, Amherst 38


Lazbuddie 70, Cotton Center 20


District 4-1A


Loop 45, Southland 0


District 7-1A


Jayton 53, Rule 0


Lueders-Avoca 50, Guthrie 0


TAPPS


Lubbock Christian High 39, Fort Worth Temple Christian 0


Trinity Christian 48, Flower Mound Coram Deo 21


SIX-MAN


Lubbock Home School 36, West Texas Home School 0


Abilene Christian 63, All-Saints Episcopal 33


OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES


San Angelo Central 42, Hurst Bell 21


Weatherford 43, Abilene 14


Anson 81, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0


Ballinger 53, Merkel 0


Bangs 44, Coleman 21


Cisco 53, San Angelo Grape Creek 0


Breckenridge 40, Early 7


Clyde 14, Tuscola Jim Ned 7


Crane 56, Reagan County 6


Hawley 61, Stamford 28


Wall 28, Eastland 14


Haskell 49, Roscoe 21


Baird 46, Irion County 24


Wink 47, Iraan 6


Winters 20, Forsan 13


Balmorhea 84, Marfa 6


Blackwell 50, Moran 0


McLean 66, White Deer 22


Valley 70, Miami 40


Garden City 50, Westbrook 32


Grandfalls-Royalty 57, Sierra Blanca 8


Knox City 60, Paducah 51


Sanderson 45, Imperial Buena Vista 0


Sterling City 54, Roscoe Highland 6


Robert Lee 68, Bronte 24


Loraine 46, Trent 0


STATEWIDE SCORES


CLASS 6A


Allen 24, McKinney Boyd 0


Arlington 49, North Crowley 7


Arlington Bowie 58, FW Paschal 6


Arlington Lamar 45, Arlington Houston 13


Arlington Martin 61, FW Trimble Tech 0


Atascocita 63, Humble Summer Creek 14


Austin Anderson 34, Kyle Lehman 20


Austin 28, Austin Bowie 26


Austin Westlake 67, Buda Hays 7


Beaumont United 44, La Porte 35


Belton 14, Killeen Ellison 12


Bryan 37, Cypress Springs 19


Cedar Hill 39, South Grand Prairie 0


Cedar Park Vista Ridge 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 32


Cibolo Steele 35, Smithson Valley 10


Clear Falls 34, Houston Clear Lake 20


Converse Judson 44, New Braunfels Canyon 13


Coppell 55, Irving 7


Copperas Cove 21, Harker Heights 16


Cypress Falls 32, Houston Stratford 0


Cypress Lakes 33, Houston Langham Creek 24


Dallas Jesuit 34, Plano 26


Denton Guyer 56, Northwest Eaton 20


Dickinson 69, Clear Brook 21


Edinburg Vela 61, Donna North 3


EP Americas 70, EP Pebble Hills 28


Flower Mound Marcus 34, Flower Mound 31


Fort Bend Bush 26, Fort Bend Dulles 7


Fort Bend Ridge Point 31, Fort Bend Elkins 21


Grand Prairie 49, Waxahachie 42


Harlingen 31, Los Fresnos 21


Harlingen South 36, Brownsville Rivera 15


Hebron 27, Irving MacArthur 10


Houston Bellaire 36, Houston Westside 29


Houston King 55, Channelview 6


Houston Memorial 28, Cypress Ridge 18


Houston Strake Jesuit 52, Clute Brazoswood 0


Katy 42, Katy Cinco Ranch 0


Katy Tompkins 38, Katy Taylor 12


Keller Timber Creek 16, Keller Fossil Ridge 14


Klein 49, Klein Forest 21


Klein Collins 29, Conroe 23


Lake Travis 54, Del Valle 21


Laredo Alexander 42, Eagle Pass 30


Laredo United 45, Laredo Nixon 14


Laredo United South 24, Del Rio 21


League City Clear Springs 28, Alvin 0


Leander Rouse 15, Pflugerville Connally 14


Lewisville 56, Irving Nimitz 7


Longview 55, North Mesquite 0


Mansfield 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 34


McAllen Memorial 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0


McKinney 28, Plano East 23


Mission 24, McAllen Rowe 10


N. Richland Hills Richland 28, Haltom 17


New Braunfels 48, San Marcos 7


North Garland 55, South Garland 14


Pasadena Memorial 45, Pasadena South Houston 34


Pearland Dawson 26, Alief Taylor 0


Prosper 42, Plano West 16


PSJA 24, McAllen 0


PSJA North 43, La Joya 26


Richardson 35, Richardson Berkner 14


Richardson Lake Highlands 34, Richardson Pearce 15


Rockwall 35, Tyler Lee 32


Rockwall-Heath 47, Mesquite Horn 31


Round Rock Cedar Ridge 58, Round Rock 47


Round Rock McNeil 38, Round Rock Stony Point 28


Round Rock Westwood 49, Leander 20


Rowlett 26, Garland 24


SA Churchill 17, SA South San Antonio 14


SA Madison 38, SA MacArthur 27


SA Brandeis 31, SA Warren 14


SA Brennan 42, SA Stevens 6


SA O'Connor 49, SA Clark 0


SA Reagan 35, SA Lee 6


Schertz Clemens 36, SA East Central 0


Southlake Carroll 35, Keller Central 7


Spring 26, Spring Dekaney 23, OT


Temple 43, Waco 6


Tomball Memorial 36, Cypress Park 35


Weslaco 48, Edinburg 21


Weslaco East 40, Edinburg Economedes 9


Wylie 14, Garland Naaman Forest 6


CLASS 5A


Aledo 77, Waco University 10


Angleton 35, Texas City 21


Bastrop 30, Brenham 25


Bastrop Cedar Creek 24, Elgin 17


Bryan Rudder 42, Cleveland 6


Burleson Centennial 49, Joshua 16


Castroville Medina Valley 54, SA Memorial 13


CC Calallen 20, Gregory-Portland 3


College Station 55, Willis 28


Colleyville Heritage 28, Grapevine 7


Conroe Caney Creek 41, Waller 40, 2OT


Corsicana 7, Forney 0


Crowley 48, FW Arlington Heights 0


Dallas Highland Park 79, Dallas Sunset 0


Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Adamson 13


Dallas South Oak Cliff 41, Seagoville 8


Dallas Wilson 44, Dallas Samuell 10


Denison 28, Frisco Memorial 21


Denton 30, Carrollton Creekview 22


Denton Braswell 56, Princeton 32


Dripping Springs 66, Seguin 28


Edcouch-Elsa 28, Roma 22


EP Austin 35, EP Irvin 0


EP Burges 42, EP Bowie 18


EP Eastwood 35, EP Chapin 0


Floresville 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 21


Friendswood 21, Fort Bend Hightower 2


Frisco Heritage 58, Frisco Liberty 55


Frisco Independence 35, Little Elm 31


Frisco Lone Star 62, Frisco Centennial 10


Georgetown 56, Manor 35


Granbury 31, FW Chisholm Trail 7


Hutto 54, Pflugerville 7


Kerrville Tivy 56, SA Alamo Heights 14


Kingwood Park 20, Port Arthur Memorial 13


Lancaster 33, Mansfield Timberview 10


Leander Glenn 35, Marble Falls 22


Lindale 41, Mount Pleasant 28


Lockhart 45, SA Kennedy 0


Lucas Lovejoy 28, Lake Dallas 26


Lufkin 52, Magnolia West 7


Magnolia 55, Tomball 28


Mansfield Legacy 26, Dallas Adams 12


Marshall 44, Nacogdoches 20


Mercedes 35, Mission Sharyland 28, 2OT


Midlothian 32, Burleson 30


Nederland 10, Vidor 6


Parkland 55, Clint Horizon 10


Pflugerville Weiss 14, Georgetown East View 7


Port Neches-Groves 20, Santa Fe 7


Rio Grande City 60, Donna 27


Rosenberg Lamar 55, Montgomery 14


Rosenberg Terry 14, Galveston Ball 7


Royse City 47, Kaufman 7


SA Jefferson 19, SA Houston 16, OT


SA Southside 28, Alice 18


SA Wagner 62, SA Burbank 0


Saginaw Boswell 44, FW South Hills 13


Sharyland Pioneer 48, Laredo Cigarroa 6


Sherman 42, Wylie East 14


The Colony 38, Frisco Wakeland 20


Victoria East 38, CC Ray 19


Victoria West 35, CC Flour Bluff 16


West Mesquite 31, Mesquite Poteet 17


Whitehouse 50, Longview Pine Tree 36


CLASS 4A


Argyle 70, Melissa 48


Bandera 28, Llano 21


Beeville Jones 33, Boerne 17


Bellville 27, Caldwell 7


Bridgeport 51, Vernon 15


Brownwood 38, Stephenville 22


Caddo Mills 50, Farmersville 7


Carthage 43, Palestine 0


Clint Mountain View 21, Fabens 0


Decatur 54, Mineral Wells 13


Devine 48, Pearsall 28


Ferris 53, Venus 0


Fredericksburg 33, Fischer Canyon Lake 20


Geronimo Navarro 42, Wimberley 14


Giddings 40, Brookshire Royal 0


Gilmer 28, Pittsburg 6


Glen Rose 42, Godley 7


Gonzales 17, La Vernia 6


Graham 42, Krum 7


Henderson 63, Tyler Chapel Hill 35


Hondo 35, Carrizo Springs 7


Huffman Hargrave 35, Splendora 6


Huntington 28, Cleveland Tarkington 6


Iowa Park 21, Aubrey 6


Kilgore 20, Van 14


Lake Worth 50, FW Western Hills 0


Lampasas 56, Taylor 0


Little Cypress-Mauriceville 27, Livingston 6


Lumberton 29, Bridge City 0


Mexia 41, Robinson 24


North Dallas 25, Dallas Pinkston 0


Poteet 35, Crystal City 7


Raymondville 63, Port Isabel 7


Rio Hondo 56, Progreso 14


Salado 43, Madisonville 15


Sealy 35, Bay City 9


Silsbee 38, Liberty 14


Sinton 37, CC West Oso 13


Springtown 38, Gainesville 10


Stafford 24, Houston Furr 13


Sunnyvale 44, Dallas Roosevelt 0


Texarkana Pleasant Grove 45, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6


Waco Connally 40, Fairfield 35


Waco La Vega 49, China Spring 17


Waxahachie Life 37, Mabank 28


West Columbia 17, Freeport Brazosport 12


West Orange-Stark 49, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 12


WF Hirschi 27, Burkburnett 21


Wilmer-Hutchins 19, Dallas Carter 13


Zapata 35, Kingsville King 30


CLASS 3A


Alpine 65, Anthony 0


Anahuac 41, Hardin 13


Atlanta 28, Jefferson 24


Bells 33, Blue Ridge 14


Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 42, Arp 0


Blooming Grove 48, Dallas Gateway 8


Boyd 35, Bowie 6


Brady 28, Blanco 21


Buffalo 71, Mildred 30


Cameron Yoe 31, Rockdale 3


Clifton 60, Florence 6


Columbus 48, Hempstead 6


Comanche 46, Rio Vista 14


Commerce 20, Howe 14


Daingerfield 56, Waskom 35


Diboll 55, Palestine Westwood 0


East Bernard 54, Bloomington 0


East Chambers 42, Buna 14


Edna 21, Yoakum 14


Falfurrias 24, Bishop 0


Franklin 60, Trinity 12


Frankston 46, Quitman 0


Ganado 35, Van Vleck 8


Gladewater 44, White Oak 0


Gladewater Sabine 31, Mineola 6


Hallettsville 47, Goliad 0


Hebbronville 65, Monte Alto 0


Hemphill 58, Kountze 8


Holliday 42, Callisburg 0


Jacksboro 23, Dublin 16


Johnson City 24, Ingram Moore 14


Jourdanton 63, Lytle 0


Karnes City 14, Cotulla 10


Kemp 20, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7


Kirbyville 35, Warren 22


Leonard 41, Whitewright 34


Lone Oak 14, Bonham 7


Malakoff 42, Dallas Madison 25


Mathis 29, Lyford 7


New Diana 15, De Kalb 2


Newton 54, New Waverly 7


Nixon-Smiley 40, Skidmore-Tynan 12


Nocona 25, Sadler S&S Consolidated 8


Odem 42, Banquete 16


Omaha Pewitt 45, Elysian Fields 33


Orangefield 31, Woodville 0


Ore City 49, Queen City 21


Palacios 21, Boling 7


Palmer 51, Scurry-Rosser 20


Paris Chisum 54, Pattonville Prairiland 20


Pilot Point 24, Paradise 0


Poth 34, Natalia 16


Pottsboro 41, Emory Rains 21


Rogers 14, Lexington 6


Schulenburg 22, El Maton Tidehaven 19


Stockdale 30, Dilley 0


Taft 32, Santa Rosa 7


Tatum 29, New London West Rusk 24


Tolar 14, Millsap 13


Troup 42, Alba-Golden 26


Troy 75, Manor New Tech 6


Universal City Randolph 41, SA Cole 10


West 27, Maypearl 18


WF City View 49, Henrietta 6


Whitney 61, Teague 28


CLASS 2A


Albany 41, Cross Plains 13


Alto 61, Cushing 0


Bremond 40, Chilton 14


Bruceville-Eddy 34, Moody 7


Centerville 48, Normangee 7


Christoval 58, Menard 14


Crawford 21, De Leon 7


Detroit 18, Clarksville 12


Electra 41, Ranger 12


Evadale 30, Burkeville 0


Falls City 56, Charlotte 0


Flatonia 34, Snook 6


Goldthwaite 47, Hico 0


Gorman 68, Lingleville 18


Granger 63, Bartlett 8


Groveton 46, Deweyville 0


Hawkins 18, Big Sandy 6


Honey Grove 42, Como-Pickton 0


Jewett Leon 42, Malakoff Cross Roads 6


Joaquin 27, Beckville 10


Junction 34, Harper 16


La Pryor 60, Runge 6


La Villa 31, Bruni 27


Lindsay 27, Alvord 7


Lovelady 42, Saratoga West Hardin 6


Mount Enterprise 46, Overton 6


Peaster 28, Era 6


Price Carlisle 41, Gladewater Union Grove 7


Refugio 59, Santa Maria 13


San Augustine 77, Pineland West Sabine 8


San Saba 43, Valley Mills 0


Shelbyville 51, Hull-Daisetta 16


Shiner 52, Kenedy 7


Simms Bowie 36, Maud 16


Thorndale 63, Hearne 28


Thrall 48, Rosebud-Lott 0


Three Rivers 41, Ben Bolt 18


Timpson 35, Linden-Kildare 0


Valley View 35, Trenton 0


Windthorst 27, Santo 12


CLASS 1A


Aquilla 50, Covington 29


Avalon 82, Coolidge 62


Brackett 64, Sabinal 12


Calvert 59, Oglesby 0


Crowell 42, Vernon Northside 0


Gordon 56, Bluff Dale 0


Jonesboro 60, Lometa 10


Ladonia Fannindel 44, Bowie Gold-Burg 6


Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 40, Fruitvale 26


Medina 59, Prairie Lea 12


Milford 56, Penelope 6


Morgan 53, Mount Calm 48


Newcastle 62, Bryson 16


Oakwood 48, Chester 0


Perrin-Whitt 62, Savoy 13


Premont 41, Woodsboro 0


Rising Star 33, Mullin 6


Saint Jo 62, Forestburg 0


Strawn 46, Gustine 0


Throckmorton 74, Benjamin 24


Trinidad 28, Apple Springs 15


Veribest 52, Paint Rock 18


Zephyr 64, Evant 46


PRIVATE SCHOOLS


Austin Hill Country 60, Round Rock Christian 0


Austin Regents 35, Austin Brentwood 6


Austin St. Michael 21, Austin Hyde Park 6


Baytown Christian 45, Orange Community Christian 0


Bryan Brazos Christian 45, Beaumont Legacy Christian 13


Bullard Brook Hill 41, McKinney Christian 0


Cedar Hill Trinity 40, Dallas Christian 16


Conroe Covenant 60, Bryan Allen Academy 28


Dallas Bishop Lynch 43, Dallas Bishop Dunne 15


Dallas Lakehill 48, Irving The Highlands 0


Dallas Lutheran 62, Amarillo San Jacinto 14


Dallas Parish Episcopal 44, Plano Prestonwood 19


Dallas St. Mark 25, Dallas Greenhill 0


FW All Saints 45, Argyle Liberty Christian 7


FW Country Day 17, Arlington Oakridge 7


FW Nolan 28, Midland Christian 13


FW Trinity Valley 24, Irving Cistercian 14


Houston Kinkaid 21, Houston Christian 12


Houston Second Baptist 41, Cypress Community Christian 3


Houston St. John's 41, Dallas Episcopal 38


Houston St. Thomas 21, SA Central Catholic 19


Houston The Village 40, Beaumont Kelly 27


SA Antonian 52, Tomball Concordia 19


SA Christian 28, Brownsville St. Joseph 7


Victoria St. Joseph 31, Fort Bend Christian 17


Waco Vanguard 48, Marble Falls Faith 40


OTHER


Austin St. Dominic Savio 53, SA Texas Military 20


Bynum def. Kopperl , forfeit


Casady , Okla. 29, Austin SPC 0


Casady , Okla. 29, Austin SPC Combined Saints 0


Cedar Hill Newman 68, Arlington Newman 8