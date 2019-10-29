In the first NCAA Regional rankings of the season, Tarleton Football is No. 1 in Super Region Four - which puts the Texans in line for a first-round bye and hosting rights throughout the NCAA Division II playoffs.

It's the first time in program history the Texans have been in the top spot in the regional poll. The NCAA regional rankings are the official ranking system used by the NCAA for seeding national playoff teams. The top seven teams in each of the nation's four super regions will compete for the Division II National Championship in McKinney, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The region's top team will receive a first-round bye while the remaining three high seeds host the playoff games. This is the first of three regional polls released by the NCAA before the selection show on Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. on NCAA.com.

The Texans are 8-0 on the season and 6-0 against in-region and Division II opponents - including a pair of wins over top 25 teams in No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce and No. 23 Angelo State.

Minnesota State is second in the rankings, followed by Colorado School of Mines (3), Colorado State-Pueblo (4), Angelo State (5), Texas A&M-Commerce (6) and Augustana (7) to round out the playoff teams. On the outside looking in is Sioux Falls (8), Winona State (9) and West Texas A&M (10).