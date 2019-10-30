GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will open the 2019 Class 4A volleyball playoffs Monday night with No. 6 Argyle at 7:30 p.m. at Saginaw High School.

The Lady Tigers (18-20, 3-5) beat Mineral Wells on Tuesday to snap a two-match losing streak to close out the regular season, and Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said it was important to get a win heading into the playoffs.

“We are practicing very well and doing some great things there, so it was nice to see that transfer over (against Mineral Wells),” she said. “I felt like we played a solid defense, not letting much hit the ground, and offensively, we moved the ball around and ran some different things.”

The Lady Tigers enter the playoffs as the fourth seed from District 7-4A, and they will meet the District 8-4A champion Lady Eagles (32-5, 8-0), who have won 18 straight matches dating back to Sept. 10.

“Offensively, they make it happen,” Langford said of the Lady Eagles. “They run a very fast-tempo offense and are firing at all angles. They are an old senior-heavy team with experience from the state tournament.”

The Lady Tigers will have their work cut out for them.

“We will have to play very smart, move the ball around, swing and keep our unforced errors to a bare minimum,” Langford said.

LOOKING BACK

Glen Rose senior Taylor Fellers recorded a triple-double with 22 assists, 13 digs and 10 kills in the 25-19, 25-9, 25-18 victory over the Lady Rams. Fellers also had a team-best six service aces.

Junior MB Alexis Mims tallied nine kills on 15 swings (.600 hitting percentage) and added three block assists, while Jeana Douglas and Mattie Young added six kills each, and Cam Hinton had 15 digs. Emma Lozier also chipped in with 12 assists.