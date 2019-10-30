The first day of boys basketball practice at public schools around the state was Wednesday, and the Glen Rose High School boys got an early start before the first class period.

GRHS boys head coach Owen Clifton has 52 players from 9th through 12th grades signed up to play for the upcoming season.

The Tigers’ first preseason scrimmage will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at Graham. That will be followed by a scrimmage at home in Tiger Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, featuring Dublin, Graford and Waco La Vega, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The regular-season opener for the boys will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at Gatesville — a school that is in the football district with Stephenville, but not in the same basketball district.

The GRHS Lady Tigers of head coach Ramsey Ghazal began their preseason practice Wednesday of last week. Their first scrimmage is set for Saturday, Nov. 2 at Joshua High School, starting at 9 a.m. Ghazal noted that their first regular-season game, at home against Aledo, has been changed to Friday, Nov. 8, (varsity at 4:30 p.m.).

The state’s girls basketball teams always start play a week before the boys do each year. The Lady Tigers’ first regular-season game will be Saturday, Nov. 9 at home in Tiger Arena against Aledo (varsity at 1:15 p.m.).