GLEN ROSE — The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for the Glen Rose Tigers.

With one huge game left on the schedule prior to the playoffs, the Tigers have a chance to get healthy and prepare for the stretch run.

“We are playing well right now and have a few guys who are a little banged up,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “This week gives us some time to rest some guys and really focus on some things we need to get better at. We have to use this week to continue to get better. It’ll also be nice to catch a breath before we hit the playoffs.”

The Tigers (4-5, 3-0) are coming off a decisive 42-7 victory over Godley in their final regular-season home game last Friday night to wrap up no less than a share of their fourth straight district title, but a road win over Venus (1-7, 0-2) on Nov. 8 would give the Tigers their fourth straight undefeated crown.

The Tigers are beginning to sync offensively and defensively after winning their fourth consecutive game, and Watkins hopes to build on it.

“Our defense was outstanding last week,” he said. “It’s the most physical game we have played. We also were able to force turnovers which is huge in big games. We need to be able to play that brand of football each week and great things will continue to happen.”

LOOKING BACK

In the battle of District 4-4A unbeatens, the Tigers roughed up Godley (6-2, 1-1) on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium.

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen completed 10 of 22 passes for 150 yards and a pair of TD passes to Ricky Douglas and Nate Ferguson, and Braylen Meador and Nick Rebolloso added a pair of TD runs each in leading the Tigers to the lopsided victory.

Rebolloso carried the Tigers from the backfield with 165 yards on 16 carries, while Worth had 54 in the Tigers’ 310-yard rushing attack.

“Nick had a good night. He is running the ball hard,” Watkins said. “Our offensive line is really coming together and playing well. We have a few different backs that all bring something different to the table, so it gives the defense different looks when each one is in the game.”

The Tigers led 28-0 at the break.

Meador finished with a solid line on both sides of the ball with two carries for 17 yards and two TDs, and five catches for 57 yards, while adding eight tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side.

Preston Roberson led the Tigers with 13 stops, while Ricky Douglas had 11 and Cory Aper added nine.