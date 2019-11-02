Second-year head coach Sammy Burnett knew the Brownwood Lions would need their best effort of the season to knock off the reigning state champion and top-ranked La Vega Pirates. A sluggish first half, hindered by a couple of bad breaks, resulted in a deficit too great for the No. 6 Lions to overcome as they suffered a 31-14 loss at Gordon Wood Stadium in Friday night's home finale.

“It's a great opportunity for us when we face one of the three elite teams in the state of Texas in 4A and see where we measure,” Burnett said. “There's a lot of things to be learned from a loss and there's no shame in getting beat by a team like La Vega. What would be a shame is if we don't grow from this and use this as a stepping stone to get better for the playoffs.”

The Lions (8-1, 2-1) were seeking their first district championship since 2010, but instead the Pirates (8-1, 2-1) locked up the outright 5-4A Division I crown — barring a stunning upset by winless Gatesville (0-9, 0-3) next weekend — for the second year in a row.

Brownwood heads to China Spring (3-6, 1-2) next week — which had its bye Friday night — with an opportunity to secure the No. 2 seed from 5-4A for the playoffs. A China Spring victory would result in a three-way tie between the Lions, China Spring and Stephenville (5-4, 2-2) — which wrapped up its season with a 49-24 win over Gatesville Friday night — for second place.

“We have another game, a very important game against a very good China Spring team,” Burnett said. “We need to focus in practice, be hungry and go out and execute. If we do we'll beat them and use that a stepping stone for our confidence going into the playoffs.”

The Lions defense has been the biggest bright spot for most of the season, but Friday it was La Vega's defense that stole the show — especially in the first half. The Pirates held Brownwood without a point, forced the first two interceptions of the season for the Lions — who had turned the ball over just twice all year — and surrendered a mere 94 yards of total offense en route to establishing a 17-0 halftime advantage.

“They're a good defense, but I think some of those struggles were self-inflicted whether it be a penalty or dropped balls or not protecting,” Burnett said. “There were some areas we needed to fix and when we were talking about adjustments at halftime it wasn't La Vega we were trying to fix it was us. We have to grow from this and know if you're going to play teams like that you have to play your A game and we just didn't do that in the first half.”

Despite trailing by 17 at halftime the Lions had only yielded 133 yards of total offense over the first two quarters.

The Pirates took the opening possession of the game and marched 68 yards before the drive stalled at the Brownwood 12. Ian Chavez came on and booted a 29-yard field goal that gave La Vega a 3-0 lead just 3:02 in the contest.

Brownwood's first drive ended in a three-and-out followed by a 7-yard punt, and La Vega was back in business at the Lion 32 at the 7:40 mark. It appeared as though the Lions would force the Pirates into a second field goal attempt when on third-and-16, La Vega's Jar'Quae Walton was limited to an 8-yard reception to the 17. However, the Lions were flagged for a facemark, the Pirates were awarded a first-and-goal at the 9, and two plays later Landry Kinne connected with Demicco Chambliss, who shook off a defender, for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 10-0 lead with 5:13 left in the first period.

The Lions' next possession reached the La Vega 45, but ended on a failed fourth-and-1 rush attempt. After forcing a La Vega punt, the Lions marched to the Pirate 47. There, facing second-and-7, Brownwood quarterback Drew Huff — who was under duress more Friday night than at any point this season — was hit while attempting a throw, and the ball fluttered into the arms of Demarrquese Hayes who raced 45 yards for a La Vega touchdown and 17-point cushion with 7:34 left in the opening half.

“You take the first half and if we get off the field and force a fourth down instead of getting that facemark penalty, then on the pick six Drew was just trying to make a play and the kid made a great play to bat it up in the air and take it in for a touchdown,” Burnett said. “If that doesn't happen it could have been a three-point ball game at halftime and a different story at that moment.”

On the first two plays of the second half, the Lions almost matched their entire yardage output for the first two quarters. Reece Rodgers, who finished with 142 yards rushing, picked up 12 yards up the middle on the first snap of the second half. On the next play, Rodgers galloped 71 yards for his 18th rushing touchdown of the season, cutting La Vega's lead to 17-7 just 45 seconds into the second half.

La Vega, however, responded with a 70-yard touchdown drive of its own, aided by a 39-yard reception by Chambliss – who finished with five receptions for 79 yards — as he bobbed and weaved his was through the Brownwood defense down to the Lion 23. Four rushing plays later — all by Elisha Cummings, who led the Pirates with 92 yards on the ground — the Pirates were in the end zone as a 2-yard touchdown carry made the score 24-7 at 9:24 of the third.

The Lions went three-and-out on their next possession and Chambliss' 18-yard punt return set up the Pirates at the Brownwood 46. La Vega overcame two holding calls on the drive and eventually scored on an 8-yard carry by Cummings, which stretched the lead to 31-7 with 4:41 left in the third.

“La Vega is a good football team and they bounced back and scored but you never saw us one time tip our head or fade,” Burnett said. “We're going to play the next play and the kids battled and played a lot better in the second half. You just can't give a team like that big breaks and a bunch of points and expect to come back and beat them.”

The Lions tacked on the game's final touchdown with 4 seconds left in the third period as Huff connected with A.J. McCarty, who slipped behind the Pirate defense after Brownwood had attempted a number of short passes all night, for a 70-yard catch-and-run that cut the deficit back to 17 points.

“We challenged our kids to embrace the process and not worry about the results and go out there and play every play and respond in the second half, and I'm proud of the way our kids showed up,” Burnett said. “Reece had a good run and A.J. made a good play. We just have to continue to do those things and not step on our own feet.”

The Lions finished with 271 yards of total offense — 158 rushing and 113 passing. Defensively, Brownwood gave up 324 yards — 204 rushing and 120 passing — and did not force a turnover.

•••

LA VEGA 31, LIONS 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

La Vega 10 7 14 0 - 31

Brownwood 0 0 14 0 - 14

SCORING SUMMARY

L: Ian Chavez 29 FG, 8:58, 1st

L: Demicco Chambliss 10 pass from Landry Kinne (Chavez kick), 5:13, 1st

L: Demarrquese Hayes 45 interception return (Chavez kick), 7:34, 2nd

B: Reece Rodgers 71 run (Zach Strong kick), 11:15, 3rd

L: Elisha Cummings 2 run (Chavez kick), 9:24, 3rd

L: Cummings 8 run (Chavez kick), 4:41, 3rd

B: A.J. McCarty 70 pass from Drew Huff (Strong kick), 0:04, 3rd

TEAM STATS L B

First Downs 19 11

Total Offense 324 271

Rushing Yards 40-204 26-158

Passing Yards 120 113

C-A-I 12-17-0 9-21-2

Fumbles Lost 0 0

Penalties 8-75 5-37

Punts 4-38.0 4-30.5

PLAYER STATS

Rushing: L — Elisha Cummings 17-92, Jar'Quae Walton 17-79, Landry Kinne 4-23, Troy Miles 2-10. B — Reece Rodgers 19-142, Drew Huff 6-13, Royshad Henderson 1-3.

Passing: L — Kinne 12-17-0-120. B — Huff 9-21-2-113

Receiving: L — Demicco Chambliss 5-79, Sol'Dreveon Degrate 3-19, Walton 2-8, Jai'Shawn Reese 1-16, Cummings 1-(-2). B — A.J. McCarty 4-83, Dane Johnson 4-28, Rodgers 1-2.