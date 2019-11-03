Lewis Hamilton didn’t need to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, but he still wanted to. Badly.

That’s the mindset of a six-time Formula One world champion, which Hamilton became with his second-place finish at Circuit of the Americas.

"I’m starting in fifth; how do I get to first?" Hamilton said. "That’s all I’m thinking all day, was how can I win this race?"

The Mercedes driver from Stevenage, England, almost pulled it off, a testament to the grip he has on modern F1. He led with five laps to go. He just ran out of rubber.

The result was a thrilling race before a sellout crowd that COTA officials expected to be the largest since the inaugural race in 2012. Since 2015, the track has had a policy of not releasing attendance figures during or immediately after the race weekend.

"My dad told me when I was like 6 or 7 years old never to give up," Hamilton said. "That’s kind of the family motto. I was pushing as hard as I could. I was hopeful I would be able to win but didn’t have it in the tires, unfortunately."

Degrading tires allowed his teammate, Valtteri Bottas, to chase down the victory. Bottas started on pole and made two pit stops. Hamilton tried to get by with one, a decision that nearly paid off but in the end left him as a sitting duck.

The drivers’ title, his fifth since moving to Mercedes in 2013, pushed him past Juan Manuel Fangio into second all time — behind only Michael Schumacher, who won seven championships. Hamilton didn’t need to win Sunday. Eighth place would have been enough.

But that’s not how he rolls, especially not at COTA, where he has won five times in eight races and his worst finish, in 2013, was fourth.

Hamilton overtook both Ferraris on the opening lap, taking Charles Leclerc at Turn 1 and Sebastian Vettel on the exit of Turn 8. He led after 15 laps, after Bottas and Max Verstappen both pitted, and held the advantage for nearly half the race overall.

Even as Bottas chased him down, the champion didn’t give up without a fight, fending off one move before the Finn caught him at the back straight on lap 52 of 56. Hamilton also held off a late surge from Verstappen, who put his Red Bull on the podium with the two Mercedes.

The fourth victory of the season for Bottas sealed his runner-up spot in the drivers’ standings. With two stops left on the 21-race calendar, Mercedes has 14 wins. Coming into the week, Bottas needed to win and have his teammate finish ninth or worse to keep the title chase alive.

"I did my part," he said. "It feels good. But Lewis was still strong this weekend, as he always is. Quite mixed feelings, really. It’s an individual win, but on the other hand, being best of the rest doesn’t feel good."

Ferrari, still the favorite for second in the constructors’ standings, struggled mightily. Vettel, who started second, was passed easily at the start by Verstappen and had slipped all the way to sixth before his rear suspension failed and he had to bail out of the race. Leclerc, his teammate, took fourth but was almost a minute behind the leaders.

Hamilton was jubilant as he considered the scope of his accomplishment. He was met with questions about his place among the greatest athletes in British sporting history and hunting down Schumacher for the most F1 titles. At just 34 years old, he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

"I’m working on a masterpiece, and I haven’t quite finished it yet," he said. "It takes a long time to master a craft, and whilst I feel like I am mastering it, there’s still more to add."