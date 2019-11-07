When Liberty Hill football coach Jeff Walker returned to the school district as a teacher in 2014 after a six-year stint as head coach at Rogers High School in Bell County, he noticed the changes. Subdivisions were springing up in the northern Williamson County town like bluebonnets after a spring rain, and elementary schools were beginning to burst at the seams.

That boom of students has moved up to the high school. The school district recently turned in its enrollment numbers to the UIL as part of the biennial realignment process, and the reported 1,344 students are an almost 20% increase over the school’s previous UIL enrollment of 1,122. That number will push Liberty Hill into Class 5A for the first time in school history when the UIL announces its biennial realignment in February.

The new designation will come as no surprise to Walker, who also serves as the athletic director in the school district.

"Liberty Hill is changing, and it’s changing faster than anyone anticipated," said Walker, who was an assistant for Liberty Hill in the early and mid-2000s before moving to Rogers. "But we have strong programs in every sport, and we’ll still be competitive."

Liberty Hill has been one of the strongest Class 4A athletic programs in the state over the past few years and has won three consecutive Breazeale Cups from the American-Statesman, annually recognizing the top athletic program in Central Texas. Last school year, the Panthers either played in a state title game or competed in a state tournament in three team sports — football, boys basketball and girls soccer.

Walker understands the challenges of competing in district play against schools such as Glenn and Rouse in the neighboring Leander school district, and he’s excited about the challenge.

"We’ve been preparing for this in football and every sport for a while," he said. "We’ve played 5A teams and done just fine. You look last year at our teams that went to state; I think they could have competed with any 5A team in the state.

"But the thing with 5A is that depth becomes an issue. When you have a down year, it’s going to show up on the field."

The UIL will announce the cutoff numbers for each classification Dec. 6 as well as the cutoff numbers for football divisions in classes 1A through 5A. Between now and then, area coaches and athletic directors can only speculate about where their schools will land.

Pflugerville school district athletic director Todd Raymond knows his four athletic programs will at least land in the same classification. Hendrickson will drop from Class 6A into Class 5A after a reported enrollment of 2,125 students. That reduction of 493 students from the previous alignment coincides with the recent opening of nearby Weiss, which now reports 1,934 students.

"My life became a lot easier," Raymond said. "It certainly makes things a lot easier when it comes to scheduling, and I know the Hendrickson coaches are excited about moving down into 5A. It will be a relief to compete against schools your own size."

Pflugerville will join Hendrickson and Weiss in a Division I football district, but Connally’s reported enrollment of 1,786 will probably drop the Cougars’ football team into a Class 5A Division II district. Last realignment, the cutoff for Division I and II in Class 5A was 1,840 students.

Raymond said the alignment for the Pflugerville schools should fluctuate in the future. He noted that Hendrickson, on Texas 130, is the geographic center of a sprawling district that extends north almost to Hutto and east almost to Coupland. That much land leaves plenty of room for development.

"We’ll keep growing," he said. "I think you’ll see Weiss and Hendrickson in 6A in the future."

The population boom in Central Texas is likely to lead to several other schools switching classifications or divisions. As Glenn continues its growth as the newest school in the Leander district, enrollment at both Leander and Rouse has remained static as part of the district’s plan to manage growth. Rouse’s enrollment has dropped by 63 students to 1,799 since the last realignment, and Leander might fall from Class 6A to 5A after reporting 2,202 students.

Last realignment, the cutoff for 6A schools was 2,190 students. That number generally ticks up a notch each realignment.

"Our district has done a great job of being forward-thinking when it comes to planning school sizes," Leander athletic director Jody Hormann said. "We want each school in a classification where they compete against schools with similar size."

A move into Class 5A would probably benefit Leander, the district’s original high school. Leander has struggled in almost every sport while competing as one of the smallest 6A schools in the state over the past few years, and Hormann says she would welcome a drop in classification.

"We’re hoping so, but you never know until the numbers come out," she said. "It seems like with all our growth in recent years, Leander’s numbers have always taken a hit. It would be nice to see them compete against schools their size."

Several other notable enrollment numbers recently submitted by area schools will have a big impact on area realignment. In the Hays district, Johnson High School will probably begin its varsity campaign in every sport next year as a Class 5A school after reporting 2,176 students. Johnson’s opening lowered enrollment at both Hays and Lehman, and Lehman’s number of 2,225 students might drop the Lobos into Class 5A.

Hutto reported an enrollment of 2,247 students, which is likely to push the Hippos into Class 6A. Expect the strong Hutto athletic program to compete in a UIL district with the nearby Round Rock schools.

Anderson reported an enrollment of 2,211, which might drop the Austin district program into Class 5A. Anderson has petitioned up before, but its numbers could give the Austin district six schools with 5A enrollment, which includes the newly formed LASA athletic program. Other Austin schools that have numbers below the 5A cutoff — Northeast reported 1,145.5, LBJ 855 and Eastside Memorial 776 — look like candidates to petition up into Class 5A.

A handful of one-district towns have also undergone significant growth. Jarrell has grown from 467 students in the last realignment to 519, which might push it from 3A to 4A. Last realignment, the cutoff for 4A was 505 students.

Wiimberley has grown from 740 students to 797, which could move the Texans’ football team from 4A DII into 4A DI. Last realignment, the cutoff for Division I schools in Class 4A was 790 students.