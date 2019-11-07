GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers will close out the regular season Friday when they meet Venus at 7:30 p.m. in Venus, and the Tigers will use the game to prepare for the impending playoffs.

The Tigers, winners of four straight games, have clinched a playoff berth, and a win over the Bulldogs would give the Tigers the No. 1 seed as well as their fourth straight undefeated district title.

“We have to be playing our best ball week in and week out at this point in the season,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “We have to stay focused on getting better and executing at a high level on Friday night.”

While the Tigers a bye last week prior to Friday’s contest, the Bulldogs (1-8, 0-3) suffered their fifth straight loss, and in four of those games, they gave up 53 points or more while scoring just 18 points.

“The bye week was nice. We were able to get better and do some things and add stuff on both sides of the ball,” Watkins said. “We also got some guys some rest, and we are pretty healthy right now.”

Should the Tigers win, they would open the first round of the playoffs with the loser of Bridgeport and Aubrey, who play each other this Friday night.

The Tigers enter the game with the Bulldogs averaging 382 yards per game (150 passing, 232 rushing), and they are led by junior quarterback Austin Worthen, who has thrown for 1,377 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for a team-best 666 yards and eight scores.

Running backs Nick Rebelloso (384) and J.W. Roper (323) have also rushed for more than 300 yards.

Ten receivers have caught passes for the Tigers with Nate Ferguson leading the way with 19 receptions for 354 yards and four scores, while Ricky Douglas also has four TD catches to go along with his 16 catches for 219 yards.

Defensively, Braylen Meador leads the team with 91 tackles and Douglas has 90, followed by Cory Aper, who has 74 tackles a team-best eight sacks.