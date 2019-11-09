VENUS — The Glen Rose Tigers wrapped up their fourth consecutive undefeated district championship Friday night with a 54-28 victory over Venus to close out the regular season.

With the win, the Tigers end the year 5-5 overall and 4-0 in district play, and they will take a five-game winning streak into Thursday’s Class 4A Div. II playoff with Bridgeport. The game will kick at 7 p.m. at Aledo High School.

The Tigers amassed 455 yards total offense, led by 168 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns from quarterback Austin Worthen, and Nick Rebelloso added 83 yards on nine carries for two touchdowns as well.

Ricky Douglas, Britt Blanchette and Nate Ferguson hauled in touchdown catches from Worthen, who completed 3 of 7 passes for 88 yards.

Drew Dunson recorded a 35-yard pick-six on the defensive side.

Preston Roberson and Cory Aper led the Tigers with eight stops each, while Jose Zavala added two sacks and Aper and Sammy Aldriedge added a sack each.

The Tigers led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter and 41-7 at the break.