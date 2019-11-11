Tarleton State University tie-down roper, Haven Meged, is building on an already impressive resume.

The 2019 College National Finals Rodeo champion has qualified for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association National Finals Rodeo Dec. 5-14 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

“It honestly hasn’t hit me yet,” Haven said in an interview with the Bismarck, N.D., Prairie Star. “I don’t think it will until I back into the box at the Thomas and Mack Center, or maybe during the grand entry.”

Haven is a senior agriculture industries and agencies major from Miles City, Mont. He is also part of the Tarleton men’s team that sits atop the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southwest Region standings at the winter break.

In a stellar roping career, he has accumulated 11 high school rodeo titles, last summer’s CNFR championship and the 2018 Montana Circuit Champion crown.

Just 21 years old and in his first season as a pro, his list of achievements also includes the 2019 Ram Circuit Finals crown, Rookie of the Year honors for the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association and qualification to the Canadian National Finals.

He enters the NFR in second place among PRCA tie-down ropers and is tied for the Resistol Rookie of the Year award, which will be decided in Las Vegas.