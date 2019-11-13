ROUND ROCK — Westlake was already ahead of the Cedar Ridge Raiders by a dozen points, but Chap head coach Kate Hensle knew what message she had to deliver the team in order to avoid complacency.

"She just told us to not let down, keep going and keep pushing," Westlake senior point guard Presley Bennett said.

The message got through as Westlake (2-0) responded with a frantic pace and big shots from downtown to build an insurmountable lead in a 62-35 win Nov. 12 at Cedar Ridge High School.

Westlake senior forward Shay Holle, who signed a letter of intent to play at Texas the next morning, scored a game-high 23 points and senior shooting guard Emily Seghers added 10 points.

"I think we just moved the ball really well tonight," Hensle said. "We talked about making sure we’re moving the ball, sticking to the game plan defensively. I thought the girls did a good job of that tonight."

Cedar Ridge sophomore guard Lexi Alexander led the home team with nine points.

Raiders head coach Kevin Lewis said Cedar Ridge will take the loss as a learning experience for a roster that included just two seniors and up to 10 players that never played in a varsity game prior to this season.

"If you beat Westlake, they’re not hanging a banner for you tonight, you’ve got other games to play," Lewis said. "We have to continue to get better one possession at a time and just continue to build on the things that we want to do."

The Chaps, ranked No. 8 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, finished the first quarter with an 18-6 lead and put little doubt in the outcome after Holle led Westlake on a 13-2 run to begin the second quarter.

Holle nailed a trio of three-pointers in the first three minutes of the second quarter followed by another another bucket from beyond the arc by freshman guard Pace Richard to put Westlake ahead 31-6 with 4:11 left before the halftime break.

Westlake 9-for-14 from the 3-point line, but in the third quarter, it was the work down low that stood out. The Chaps outscored Cedar Ridge 10-4 and lead by as many as 28 points in the second half.

"We talked about it at halftime, trying to get to the rim a little bit more and we adjusted our offense to get a little more space," Hensle said.

Both the Chaps and Raiders will be in South Austin later this week for the Bowie Tournament.

"I’m very excited," said Bennett, who scored five points. "The Bowie tournament has great teams and I’m excited to see how we handle these great teams we’re about to face."

"I’m looking forward to it a lot, the diversity of competition there is amazing," Alexander added.