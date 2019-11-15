Tarleton women's basketball is off to a 3-0 start after cruising past East Central 70-50 for its highest scoring output of the season on Thursday in Wisdom Gym.

Tarleton had 12 players score in the game, led by Mackenzie Hailey's 12 points. The Texans also had three players in double figures and eight with at least five points in a balanced offensive attack that allowed them to lead from start to finish over the visiting Tigers. It's now the second straight season the Texans have started 3-0.

Tarleton jumped out to a 7-0 lead by attacking the basketball with layups from Hailey, Kaitlyn Guillory and Lucy Benson. Guillory finished with 11 points and seven rebounds while Benson added seven points, five rebounds and three steals.

The Texans had 24 points in the paint, which led to them shooting 43 percent for the game. The Texans' hot start continued with a 3-pointer from Kylie Collins to make it a double-digit score in the first quarter at 13-2. The Texans made eight 3-pointers in the game for the second time this season. The lead would grow to 25-11 after one quarter where the Texans shot 56 percent from the floor and 50 percent on 3-pointers.

Things didn't slow down for the Texans in the second quarter as Kandyn Faurie pushed the first-half lead to 20 on a pair of free throws. Faurie set career highs across the board with 10 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Tarleton led by as much as 21 in the first half and went to the locker room up 39-21.

Tarleton's lead never fell below double digits in the second half. As good as they were offensively, the Texans had their best rebounding night of the young season, grabbing 52 rebounds compared to East Central's 26 boards. 17 rebounds came on the offensive end which led to 24 second-chance points for Tarleton. Five Texans had at least five rebounds, with Guillory leading the way with seven boards.

In addition to the three double-digit scorers for the Texans, Marissa Escamilla (5 points, 5 rebounds), Callie Boyles (5 points, 4 rebounds), Alexa Hoy (5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) all had effective nights on both ends of the court. Erin Brumley (4 points), Jayci Morton (2 points, 4 rebounds), Madison Mitschke (2 points) and Madison Cawley (2 points) rounded out the scoring for the Texans.