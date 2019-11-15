ALEDO — The Glen Rose Tigers are moving on to the Area Round of the Class 4A Div. II football playoffs after a convincing 56-14 victory over Bridgeport on Thursday night at Aledo High School.

Glen Rose quarterback Austin Worthen rushed for three touchdowns (16, 23, 2 yards) and threw for two more in leading the Tigers to the lopsided win.

The two teams traded two scores and the game was tied at 14-14 early in the second quarter, and Nate Ferguson’s 20-yard TD reception from Worthen opened the flood gates as the Tigers scored 42 unanswered points to seal the win.

Glen Rose scored with less than 10 seconds left in the half on a 23-yard run by Worthen to build the 28-14 lead at the break.

Worthen connected with J.W. Roper on a 55-yard second-half touchdown, and Worthen, Nick Rebelloso and Parker Stephenson also added TD runs in the second half.

The Tigers (6-5, 4-0), the District 4-4A champion and winners of six straight games, will play the winner of Pecos and Levelland, who play tonight.

Time, date and location for the contest have yet to be determined.