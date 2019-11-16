The May Lady Tigers advanced to the championship game of the Baird tournament before falling to Breckenridge, 44-32, in Saturday's finale.

May earned a spot in the title tilt by defeating Moran (43-3) and Baird (34-11) Thursday and Hawley (33-22) Friday.

The Lady Tigers were led by captains Reese Chambers (32 total points) and Roberta Robinette (34 points), in the first three games as both were eventually named to the all-tournament team.

Also scoring in the first three games were Lexi Fox with 10 points, Hannah McKenzie with nine, Sophie Lord with seven, Brianna Steele with six, Melanie Murphree and Kendra Ford with four each and Jazmyn Rainey with three points.

May hosts Santa Anna Tuesday.

Bangs 48, Abilene Christian 14

BANGS — The Bangs Lady Dragons improved to 2-0 on the season with Friday's 48-14 victory over Abilene Christian in the home opener.

Trenedi Deal led Bangs — which led 24-4 at halftime — with 11 points followed by Kayleah Hall and Kyra Smith with nine.

Bangs is off until Thursday when the Lady Dragons take part in the Brock tournament.

Early 63, Sidney 54



EARLY — The Early Lady Horns collected their second win in a row to open the 2019-20 basketball season, knocking off the Sidney Lady Eagles, 63-54, Saturday.

Early (2-0) trailed 11-7 after one quarter, rallied for a 29-28 halftime lead and carried a 45-42 advantage into the fourth period.

Standouts for the Lady Horns included Taylor Summers with 21 points and four assists; Carrigan Norris with 12 points and five steals; Alexa Portillo with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists; Dana Lykes with six points and eight boards; Savannah Holt with six points, four steals and two blocks; Vance-Cady Gordon with four points and three steals; Reagan Kirby with two points and nine rebounds; Grace LaRue with two points and four boards; and Caroline Welker with five rebounds.

Early hosts Tolar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.



