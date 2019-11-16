COLEMAN — Both the Brownwood JV and Freshmen Lady Lions posted perfect 3-0 records at the Coleman basketball tournament to place first in both divisions.

The JV defeated Coleman (33-15), Goldthwaite (39-16) and Early (43-16).

Against Coleman, Kynslee Walker led the way with 13 points trailed by Jaylen Savage with 12, Tessa Goodwin with six and Mariah Soto with two points.

Versus Goldthwaite, Goodwin scored eight points trailed by seven each from Walker and Savage, six from Bri Castaneda, four each from Raylee Moseley and Lexi Greer and two points from Gracie Boswell.

In the triumph over Early, Goodwin tallied 10 points followed Savage and Moseley with eight each, Walker with seven, Castaneda with four, Greer with three and Boswell with two.

The freshmen chalked up wins over Coleman (46-7), Anson (41-25) and Early (43-4).

Against Coleman, Taylor Allin and Kassidy Wooten both poured in 10 points followed by Lilly Brasher and Jadie Sudderth with six each, and Mady Pyle, Kinley Reeves, and Addison Strickland with four points apiece.

Versus Anson, Allin led the charge with 13 points followed by Wooten and Pyle with 10 apiece, and Brasher and Sudderth with four each.

Allin scored 20 points against Early followed by Sudderth with 11, Reeves and Wooten with four each and Pyle and Brasher with two points apiece.