Tarleton Football will enter the national playoffs as the No. 2 seed and host Lone Star Conference rival Texas A&M-Commerce.

The Texans will face the Lions on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium.

The Texans were ranked No. 1 in all three NCAA Regional Rankings prior to the selection show but Minnesota State edged out Tarleton for the No. 1 seed in Super Region 4 to claim the first-round bye. Colorado School of Mines will be the No. 3 seed and take on Sioux Falls. No. 4 Colorado State-Pueblo will host Augustana to round out the NCAA Super Regional 4 playoff teams.

Tarleton, the No. 3-ranked team in the AFCA poll, just completed its second straight undefeated regular season, going 11-0 to capture back-to-back Lone Star Conference championships. This is Tarleton's fifth trip to the NCAA Playoffs and fourth under head coach Todd Whitten.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 8-2 on the season and ranked No. 23 in the latest AFCA poll. Tarleton defeated A&M-Commerce 35-21 back on Oct. 19 in Stephenville.

Tickets will be $15 for reserved seats and $10 for general admission for adults ages 19+. General admission for students/youth is $5 and general admission for children under 7 is free. Senior/Military/Faculty/Staff general admission is $5. All regular season parking passes are valid for the postseason. Playoff individual reserved seats and general admission tickets can be purchased online at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.

Tarleton Athletics will purchase 1,000 tickets for Tarleton students. Students can pick up tickets for FREE at the Lonn Reisman Athletic Center Ticket Office (one per valid Texan Card).

Reserved Season Ticket Holders have until Wednesday at noon each week to claim their seats for the game. To claim your seats, you must visit the ticket office or call 254-968-1832. Reserved season tickets for individual playoff games cannot be purchased online at this time.

Club Suite Season Ticket Holders have until Wednesday at noon each week to buy their seats. To claim your club level seats, you must visit the ticket office or call 254-968-1832. Children ages 2+ in reserved sections require a ticket.

The Lonn Reisman Athletic Center Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. throughout the football playoffs (closed on Thanksgiving).

For more information on tickets for the NCAA Division II football playoffs, visit TarletonSports.com/Tickets.