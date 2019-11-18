Due to Tarleton football's home playoff game on Saturday afternoon, the basketball doubleheaders have been pushed back to later in the day.

The Texan women's basketball team will take on Texas Woman's for a Lone Star Conference matchup at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, while the Texan men's basketball team will play Northeastern State at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be in Wisdom Gym.

Each game will have a live radio broadcast and free live stream on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers. The radio broadcast can be heard on KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville and surrounding areas or online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive.