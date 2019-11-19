GLEN ROSE — Headlined by District 7-4A Server of the Year recipient Taylor Fellers and first-team selections Cam Hinton and Alexis Mims, every member of the Glen Rose volleyball team received some sort of postseason district accolade.

Fellers, a senior, was the Lady Tigers’ top all-around performer as she led the team in kills (300), assists (454) and was second in service aces (47).

“She was a large contributor in the success of the Lady Tigers over the last three years of success,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “She has a huge heart, dedicated to volleyball, positive role model and helped win many games for us whether it was pushing others, being a leader, serving where we needed her to score a few big points, terminating a play, assisting or keeping a ball in play.”

Hinton, a sophomore, set the school record in digs is a set (34) and digs in a season (621) from her libero position.

“Cam is so much fun to watch because she is full of spunk, high energy, personality, competitiveness and a leader,” Langford said.

Mims, a junior, led the Lady Tigers in solo blocks (8) and blocks assists (49), while recording 191 kills as a middle blocker.

“Alexis is an exceptional multi-sport athlete who works hard, has a huge vertical, is strong and is very competitive,” Langford said. “She continued to shine throughout district play, getting more powerful with every contact. Not much gets past her defensively, and offensively we look forward to surrounding our offense around her next year.”

Junior Jeana Douglas, who finished with 101 blocks and 33 blocks, was named to the second team, along with freshman Matti Young, who had 183 kills and 130 digs, and sophomore Brooklynn Vara, who finished with 116 kills and 22 blocks.

Junior Emma Lozier, who led the team in aces (51), was second on the team in assists (394), was named honorable mention along with junior Abby Koerner, who had 109 kills, and senior Avery Turner, who tallied 199 digs were named honorable mention.

All 12 members of the team received academic all-district.

“We hold our athletes to very high standards, not only expecting them to work hard on the court but also in the classroom,” Langford said. “Glen Rose is not only a powerhouse in girls sports, but known for its very competitive academics.”

Along with Fellers, Hinton, Mims, Vara, Douglas, Young, Koerner, Lozier and Turner, Kylie Frush, Lindsey Andress and Mallory Goff received academic plaudits.

“To be proud of all 12 girls for making Academic All District is an understatement. Most of them, if not all of them, are taking dual credit classes or AP classes on top of their heavy loads and high expectations on the athletic side.”

The Lady Tigers finished the season 18-21 overall and 4-4 in district play. They were swept by No. 6 Argyle in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.